'No one can beat me in speed' - Asian champion Sanjeet Kumar is confidence personified!

The Cuban dominance in the sport of boxing is well documented. Out of the 85 gold medals that the Carribean country have won in the Olympics, 41 of them have been bagged by the pugilists.

In fact, before Tokyo 2020 there were six Cuban boxers who had won gold medals in Olympic boxing. However, Julio Cesar La Cruz, Roniel Iglesias, and Arlen Lopez took that number to nine by winning the yellow metal in their respective categories in Tokyo.

In Rio, La Cruz had won gold in the light heavyweight category and in Tokyo's heavyweight final he outclassed Russian boxer Muslim Gadzhimagomedov 5-0. Needless, to say that in the ongoing World Championships, he remains the favourite to take the top spot in the heavyweight category.

But there might be one Indian boxer who might challenge him in his tracks. Sanjeet Kumar definitely knows a thing or two about punching above his weight.

In the 2021 Asian Championship final, he startled Rio silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit to win the match 3-2. The Kazakh-boxer who is known to be fierce and ruthless was completely bamboozled in the first two rounds and although he made a spirited comeback in the third, it was too little too late.

"I have never felt so proud after winning any bout," he stated to Olympics.com.

Sanjeet had missed the Tokyo Olympics as he was injured during the qualifiers. A bicep tear followed by the Covid-19 pandemic brought curtains to his dream of Olympic participation. So the hunger to prove himself at the international stage amongst the best has grown manifold. And in upcoming competitions, Sanjeet is confident of thwarting La Cruz or whoever it is that comes in his path.

"There is no doubt that La Cruz is a difficult opponent. But, I am very fast. I am working more on it. Maybe I lack power but very few boxers can beat me in speed," he revealed.

Apart from speed training, he has also been working on his endurance. In the Asian Championship, Levit almost snatched the gold medal with a brilliant comeback in the third. However, he feels that things have improved on that front after training under Narendra Rana, the current national team coach, at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Nonetheless, upcoming battles will not be easy. But Sanjeet is a confident he can make the country proud.