Niskanen siblings make Beijing 2022 a family (medal-winning) affair

"Mom and dad, we have it all."

The words are emblazoned over an image of Finish cross-country skier Kerttu Niskanen and her brother, Iivo, on her Instagram story, and they truly say it all.

So do the Olympic medals around their necks.

Kerttu won silver medal in Thursday’s (10 February) 10km classic race. Her brother went one better on Friday, taking 15km classic gold.

It's the ultimate family affair playing out on the world’s greatest stage as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 near their halfway point.

"Maybe we are not the fastest skiers in the world. But I think we have a good engine and good wheel. Maybe that's the biggest reason to get good results on these kinds of tracks,” said Iivo Niskanen of their medal wins.

“And we have belief, our way to do things. We have improved the capacity of our wheels for endurance training. And here on this kind of track this paid off.”

As siblings are prone to do, he couldn’t resist one slight jab at his older sister’s expense.

"I could have won by a bigger margin if I didn’t watch her race yesterday, because I was so nervous to watch it on television,” Iivo joked. “I’m so happy that Kerttu is happy, even though it was a very close fight with Therese [gold medallist Johaug]. I'm so proud about her work.”

Women's 10km Classic silver medallist Kerttu Niskanen (R) with teammate and bronze medallist Krista Parmakoski Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Incredibly, they managed to win medals on the same day at Sochi 2014.

On 19 February 2014, it was gold for Iivo and silver for Kerttu in their respective team sprint events.

Kerrtu Niskanen jumps on brother Iivo after his Sochi 2014 team sprint after Kerrtu won team sprint silver with Aino-Kaisa Saarinen (foreground) Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Friday’s win yielded the third Olympic gold medal of Iivo's career. In addition to team sprint gold in Sochi 2014, the 30-year-old won the individual 50km classic title at PyeongChang 2018.

He came into Beijing as one of the favourites in the 15km classic, having won two previous races ahead of the Games.

He rose to those expectations.

“It’s never easy to do your best at the Olympics,” he said. “I felt pressure today to take this gold medal. I'm really proud that I managed to win (for the) third time in a row at this distance in this season.”

Iivo Niskanen of Team Finland reacts after finishing during the Men's Cross-Country Skiing 15km Classic Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kerttu's silver is the third of her career but her first individual medal. Her previous silvers were both at Sochi, in the team sprint and 4x5km relay.

Speaking Thursday, she said, "I have been many, many times in fourth place in championships and at Olympics and maybe I thought medals are not for me. But today I did it and I'm happy this is my first medal."

As for their family secret to their success? Both say the conditions play to their strengths.

"Sometimes on smaller hills you are not able to do good results. But it seems these tracks are really good for us, and also high altitude,” Iivo Niskanen said. "We both have always been really good in these kind of conditions when it's thin air and slow conditions of the course."

"I thought this is when I can do this, thinking of classic style in high altitude, and it is a really hard track,” echoed sister Kerttu. “This was my place and I used it."