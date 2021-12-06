Nina Derwael: "The belief started growing every competition that I did."

Two-time world uneven bars champion Nina Derwael of Belgium travelled to the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 with the expectations of a nation that she would add Olympic gold to her resume.

Even still - she delivered. Her 15.200 score held off ROC's Anastasia Ilyankova and American Suni Lee. The gold medal is the first for the European nation in women's artistic gymnastics at the Games.

Derwael had expected to participate in the Belgian Gymnastics Federation's GymGala 2021 this week, but with that event cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the 21-year-old finds herself starting her journey on the reality TV competition show 'Dancing with the Stars.'

"I try to breathe well," Derwael said of her DWTS approach, according to an interview with HLN. "Just like with gymnastics. That way I stay in the moment."

Below is a transcript of the Olympics.com exclusive interview with Derwael, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Olympics.com (OC): You had a huge win over the summer. Has the Olympic gold medal on the uneven bars sunk in yet?

Nina Derwael: Yeah, it still feels like a dream. It's really weird. Like every time now that I go somewhere and they announce me, like, 'She's an Olympic champion' and [I'm] like, 'Oh yeah, that's me.' It's like looking around and I always forget that that I was able to do that.

OC: Where do you keep your medal? Do keep it at home?

Nina: It's at home. But it has traveled a lot because everywhere I go, they always ask me to bring it with me. So it hasn't been long at home.

OC: What was your mindset heading into Tokyo? How did your Olympic experience in Rio help you at your second Games?

Nina: It was completely different. But I think that the biggest difference for me was that I think in Rio I didn't take the time to enjoy everything as much as I tried to enjoy everything in Tokyo because I was so young and it wasn't really like paying attention to everything and like getting everything in. And now in Tokyo, I really tried to enjoy every training, every minute of just being there and being sure, like, 'OK, this is the Olympics and just enjoy it.'

OC: How did the year-long postponement of the Games [to 2021] affect you?

Nina: I think actually it helped me to have had that extra year because I remember, like New Years, when we went into 2020, I felt like that... I just put so much pressure on myself, going into 2020 and [thinking], 'Oh my God, it's now that it needs to happen.' And I was like over-stressing myself. And I think the extra year, it actually helped me to learn how to control everything and to just calm down and see it like every other competition.

OC: What kinds of things did you learn to help with that?

Nina: I worked with a psychologist who helped me a lot to just calm down and and enjoy the ride, as well. We have all this extra time to work on everything that you wouldn't have had the time to work on if the Olympics were in 2020. So he really tried to get to me so that I could understand, like, 'This can help you, instead of work against you.'

OC: Did you feel the pressure of being two-time world bars champion heading into Tokyo?

Nina: Yeah, it was a lot of pressure. I think it's the pressure I put on myself, but it was also the pressure that the country kind of put on me because even before we we left, everyone was already saying like, 'Yeah, she's coming back with Olympic gold.'

And I was like, 'Well, guys, it's not that easy. There's a lot that can go wrong.' Like, even if I just like, miss my bar routine in qualifications, there isn't even a finals, so there isn't even a medal I can compete for and it's really difficult to explain to people who don't know gymnastics and don't know what we do. They just expect like, 'Oh, we already knew that you would win before you went.'"

I was like, 'Well, that's not fair.'

I just think that my coaches prepared me really well for that. And we trained a lot in the way that the final would go. We had the luck that we had competition-style arena that was there a month before we left, just next to our training hall. So we could really warm up in our training hall. Then, take a 20 minute break and then go out to the competition floor and do the exercise. I think that really prepared me very well for the final.

OC: Take us back to the final. You were up early and then had to watch the rest of your competitors go. How was that?

Nina: It was really different. It was different for me because in 2019 at worlds, I was last to go up. So that moment when I ended my exercise, when I got my score, I knew where I'd placed. But now, waiting, and waiting, and waiting.... The gymnasts before me, I never watch them, but the ones after me... [I watch].

You're waiting. You kind of know what they can score. But still, you know that it's the Olympics and anything can happen. And if someone does a great routine, they can go above you. So it's really stressful until the end.

OC: How were you feeling when you finished your exercise?

Nina: I knew that it wasn't my best exercise. I knew I made some mistakes, but I was glad that I pulled everything through and that it came through because it was a very stressful final. I think you could see it on all the girls' faces that everyone was really stressed about it, especially with the delays that the final had. We were waiting a long time before we could finally go, and I think that just built up the stress with everyone even more...So, yeah, it was a crazy final like thinking back. I don't know how I was able to handle everything.

OC: Your family has traveled all over the world to watch you compete, but obviously couldn't be in Japan this year. When did you get to speak with them after your win?

Nina: We [video] called them immediately after the medal ceremony. Everyone was just like screaming and crying, and my mum, she watched the final alone with my grandma, but the moment I won, there were like a bunch of friends who came to the house and they were all like crying and screaming together when I called. So it was a very emotional phone call.

OC: Was it hard for your mum to not be able to watch in person?

Nina: Yeah. Especially for them not being in the arena with me, because they've been with me through every competition. Every major competition, they were there. It didn't matter if it was in Canada or if it was closer by, they were always there and they were really bummed and at first a little bit in kind of a disbelief that they couldn't go to Tokyo.

A lot of press also asked my mum, like, 'Can we come follow the competition with you?' She said, 'I don't want anyone. I just want my mum next to me and for the rest, there's no one who can call me.' I think just the only one my mum would talk to was my boyfriend.

OC: Mental health has become a huge conversation in sport - and especially in gymnastics. You said you worked with a psychologist heading into this season, what have you learned?

Nina: I think for me, the most important thing that I've learned over the years that is that not every day everything's going to work out the way you want to. And at first I was a perfectionist. And if one training something didn't work, I would immediately get really mad and start crying and stuff.

And I think now I've just learned that, OK, some days aren't going to feel as well as the days before, but you'll just have to work with it and maybe the next day, it'll go better. I just accept the fact that that day, it's not working and maybe just talk a lot with my coach. And that's also helped me a lot, like, talk with them, tell them how you feel, and they'll know they'll also help to handle everything.

At first, when I was younger, I just went through everything on my own, and I was afraid to talk to my coaches if I wasn't feeling well because I thought like, 'Oh, they're going to be mad at me if I tell them that I don't feel well,' but it's actually the opposite. Like they they can help.

Some days they're going to say, like, 'OK, but today you really have to do the routine. Like, I'm sorry, but we're prepping a competition.' But like other days, they can say, 'OK, maybe today it's not the day and we can do some basics and we'll get to routines tomorrow.' So the good teamwork with the coach is very important.

OC: How does it feel to have achieved such historic results for your country?

Nina: I'm incredibly proud that I can do that for my country, and I hope it just also inspires everyone else, like everyone else from smaller countries and especially in Belgium, that they can achieve big things even though we're a little country. And that's also the mentality that our coaches really brought to us. They always said, 'We don't want to go to competitions to just participate. We want to be there to win as well, and we can win. You train as hard as everybody else. So why couldn't you be as good as them?' And I think that's what I also want to show everyone now.

OC: Other Belgian gymnasts now have you to look up to, to show that they can achieve big things. But for you... how did you find the belief that you could be an Olympic champion one day?

Nina: I think for me, it really switched after the Rio Olympics and because I did OK there... could have been better, but I did OK there. I remember just watching the medal ceremonies and thinking, like, 'OK, that's where I want to be.' And it just inspired me that much, and I just wanted to immediately get back into the gym.

We were working so, so good and my coaches always told me as well like, 'You are capable of big things. You just need to believe it yourself because if you don't believe it, then it's never going to work.' So then I started to believe them and then when the Europeans came around in 2017 and I was going there with the goal in mind, like, 'OK, I want to be in the bars final' because I never made a bars final as a senior. So I was like, 'OK, I want to get into that final.' And then actually, I qualified in first for that final. So then it was like, 'Oh my God, maybe there's something possible here, like my coaches were right. Like, maybe I can really do this.' And then, it just started, the belief started growing every competition that I did.

OC: What has life been like since the Olympic Games?

Nina: It's been very busy. And still, I'm rejecting a lot. I'm learning how to say no, because that's also very important. And I'm just also enjoying to now have some more quality time with my boyfriend. And just enjoying the more normal things in life, like just hanging out with friends and stuff that I didn't really have the time to do when I was training.

OC: What's next for you in gymnastics?

Nina: For now, I'm just keeping a low profile. I'm training a bit, but not that much. Just keeping a bit of the basics. And then I think after New Year, I'm really going to get back into the gym too, and I really want to be on my A-game again for the 2023 worlds in Antwerp. That's a really big goal of mine to really shine in the world championship in my home country.

OC: And Paris 2024?

Nina: Because my family missed Tokyo, and Paris isn't that far, there's a lot of people, [who are saying] 'you need to go to Paris, so then we can all come and cheer you on.' So hopefully we'll make it there.