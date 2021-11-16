Nikola Jokic, Ricky Rubio, and Nikola Mirotic shine in NBA & EuroLeague play

Welcome to our International Hoopers Watch!

Let's take a look at which European and African players excelled over the course of the past week in the top two basketball leagues in the world - the NBA and EuroLeague.

Nikola Jokic Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Denver Nuggets (NBA)

What better place to start than with the league's reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP)? Rio 2016 silver medallist Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to an undefeated record in their four games last week (week 4 of the NBA season, 8-14 November), which included impressive wins over the Miami Heat (113-96) and last season's Eastern Conference finalists Atlanta Hawks (105-96).

Jokic was inactive for one of Denver's wins (a 101-98 victory over Indiana), but still averaged a ridiculous stat line of 25 points, 14.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists over the course of three games.

Despite their five-game win streak coming to an end on Monday (15 November) at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (a game in which Jokic put in another monster performance with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assists), Jokic and the Nuggets are firmly entrenched the ultra-competitive Western Confrence playoff race at 9-5, just 2.5 games back from the Golden State Warriors at the top of the standings.

Ricky Rubio (Spain), Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

Nobody expected the Cavaliers to be an Eastern Conference playoff contender this season; yet here we are, four weeks into the season, and the Cavs currently occupy the 5th seed in the East with a 9-6 record (ahead of 'bigger' teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks).

Cleveland's surprise start to the season can in large part be attributed to the stellar play of Rubio; in his last five games the two-time Olympic medallist has averaged 21.2 points, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Rubio and the Cavs have a tough challenge ahead of them this week however as they host the Celtics before playing a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back against the 10-4 Brooklyn Nets (in Brooklyn) and 11-2 Golden State Warriors (in Cleveland).

Nikola Mirotic (Spain), FC Barcelona (EuroLeague)

Coming into their Round 9 contest against Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz on 11 November, FC Barcelona were in the midst of an unusual losing streak, having lost their last two EuroLeague games.

Nikola Mirotic, however, wasn't about to let the defending Spanish champions extend that streak to three.

The 2020 Liga ACB MVP poured in 25 points (on 100 per cent shooting from the field no less), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 18 minutes of action to right the Barça ship and improve their EuroLeague record to 7-2.

Up next the 2021 EuroLeague finalists have a tantalising matchup against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday evening (17 November).