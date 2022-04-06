Olympic champion triathlete Nicola Spirig to retire at the end of the 2022 season

The 2022 season will be the last for Nicola Spirig.

The Swiss triathlete confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday (6 April) that she would be retiring at the age of 40, after spending more than half of her life at the top level of triathlon competition.

"I've been able to take part in five Olympic Games," London 2012 champion Spirig's Instagram post said.

"I've won two Olympic medals and seven European Championship titles, I was Switzerland’s Sportswoman of the Year, I've built up a foundation and the Kids Cup series, and I'm a mother of three wonderful children.

"I am incredibly grateful and also somewhat proud to have been able to experience all of this over the years. I am at peace with my life and my career, which is why I have decided to retire from professional triathlon at the end of the current season."