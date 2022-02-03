Niall Treacy inspired to dream big in the Beijing 2022 short track competition

When Niall Treacy lines up tomorrow (5 February) in the men’s 1000m short track competition, he will be fulfilling a dream he has held since he was eight years old.

However, while the now 21-year-old Team GB speed skater may not be the most famous name in the Beijing 2022 short track competition, his recent form - and that of a history-making teammate - has left him open to dreaming about something more than just making up the numbers at the Games.

Just two-and-a-half months ago, it was touch and go whether Treacy would even make the team for Beijing. However a stunning performance in November’s ISU World Cup in Debrecen, where he secured fourth place in his first-ever A final, saw the athlete book his spot at this year's Winter Olympics.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that that was job done. And, at first, Treacy seemed to agree.

"Because it's my first Olympics, it's mainly to get the experience, go out there and see what it's like racing against the best in the world on such a big stage, take as much as I can from the first day I arrive to the last day I leave and use that going forwards," he said.

"Obviously I'm going to try my hardest, get as high as I can, keep pushing for the top places, but use it building forwards.”

Finding inspiration from an unlikely source

But the inspiration to dream bigger seems to have come from an unexpected place: veteran skier Dave Ryding.

Just two weeks ago, Ryding stunned the world to become the first-ever British Alpine skier to win a World Cup race, when he took gold in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel.

Now Treacy - whose brother Farrell will also compete in the Beijing 2022 short track competition - has been inspired to reassess what is possible from himself, as he dares to dream of Olympic glory.

“It’s super inspirational. Dave is 35 and he’s at the top of his game – that’s incredible," he said. "To be the first British athlete to get the gold in the Alpine is so incredible, especially just before the Games.

“It’s absolutely perfect timing. He’s been the first one to set the example – it’s been on Team GB’s social media all over the place and it’s the example of what the expectations are for a lot of the people going and looking to medal at these Games.”

Treacy will compete in the heats of the 1000m short track competition on 5 February at 12:38 local time in Beijing.