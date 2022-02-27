Four-year-old Indian footballer woos Neymar; invited to Toni Kroos academy

Bengaluru’s Aaron Raphael may be only four but his skills with a football have already caught the attention of Brazilian wizard Neymar and World Cup-winning German midfielder Toni Kroos.

Aaron Raphael shot to fame on social media after uploading a video entry in response to the KickInto22 challenge started by Toni Kroos’ football academy. The challenge invited people from around the world to showcase their footballing skills through trick shots.

In his video, young Aaron can be seen expertly kicking a football through a rolling tyre. Among thousands of entries, the young Indian’s effort was chosen as the winner.

Toni Kroos, a former German national team captain and current Real Madrid star, himself announced Aaron as the winner.

“He made a really good video and I’m really looking forward to seeing you in Madrid for a private training session,” Toni Kroos said in his response video.

Kroos’ academy is already in touch with Aaron’s family to make the arrangements for the youngster’s trip to Madrid.

Aaron’s skills also found another star admirer in former Barcelona star Neymar.

The Brazilian who currently plays for French giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) rated Aaron’s skills five out of five in a social media video.

Appreciation for his footballing skills isn’t new to Aaron. He is already a part of Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC’s soccer schools program – one of the best grassroots level footballing setups in the country.

The minimum age for admission into the programme is five and a half, but Bengaluru FC made an exception for Aaron due to his prodigious skills.

“It is too premature to make a judgment on how far he can go. But to be honest, we haven’t seen kids who have his kind of control or movement while on the ball,” Bengaluru FC technical director Suhel Nair, who also heads the BFC soccer schools programme, told Indian Express.

Nair is also an AFC A licensed coach.

Aaron’s father Raphael Thomas, who played district level football for Baroda, revealed that Aaron started playing the beautiful game by the time he was only 10 months old. Aaron’s grandfather also used to play football.