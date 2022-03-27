New Delhi Marathon: Winner Nitendra Rawat, five others, make Asian Games and CWG cut

Rio Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat won the New Delhi Marathon 2022 with a timing of 2:16.05 seconds and breached the Athletics Federation of India’s qualifying standards for both the Hangzhou Asian Games and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Silver medallist Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41), bronze medallist Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) and the next three - Ashish Kumar (2:17.04), AB Belliappa (2:17.09) and Kalidas Laxman Hirave (2:18.14) – all breached the qualifying marks.

The qualifying standards for full marathon set by the AFI for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July-August are 2:18:40 for men and 2:38:19 for women. For the Asian Games in September, the standards are 2:18:48 and 2:39.28 for men and women, respectively.

Breaching the AFI’s qualifying standards gives athletes a favourable chance of making the Indian team for the two quadrennial events.

At last year’s New Delhi Marathon, Nitendra Singh Rawat had finished with the silver behind Srinu Bugatha.

Like the elite men’s race, the women’s full marathon event also saw last year’s silver medallist, Jyoti Gawate, claim the top podium. Her timing of 3:01.20 was, however, not good enough to beach the qualifying marks for any of the big-ticket quadrennial events later this year.

Nupur Singh (3:16.03) and Disket Dolma (3:22.06) bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Rupan Debnath (1:12.02) and Tashi Ladol (1:27.48) won the men’s and women’s half-marathon events respectively while Abhishek Choudhary (32.03) and Ashvini Jadhav (0:39.22) aced the men’s and women’s 10k runs.

The seventh edition of the New Delhi Marathon, also recognised as a National Marathon Championship by the AFI, saw around 13,000 runners take part.

The full marathon too saw close to 2,500, making it the year’s first big run. The half marathon drew over 6,500 competitors and the 10K over 2,000.

New Delhi Marathon 2022 winners

Full marathon

Men: 1. Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:16.05); 2. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41), 3. Anil Singh (2:16.47); 4. Ashish Kumar (2:17.04); 5. AB Belliappa (2:17.09); 6. Kalidas Hirave (2:18.14)

Women: 1. Jyoti Gawate (3:01.20); 2. Nupur Singh (3:16.03); 3. Aradhana Reddy (3:19.34)

Half marathon

Men: 1. Rupan Debnath (1:12.02); 2. Amit Khanduri (1:12.19); 3. Anil Jindal (1:12.33)

Women: 1. Tashi Ladol (1:27.48); 2. Seema Yadav (1:28.54); 3. Sara Bissell (1:35.29)

10k

Men: 1. Abhishek Choudhary (0:32.03); 2. Yogesh Chaudhary (0:32.53); 3. Sahil Annigeri (0:33.48)

Women: 1. Ashvini Jadhav (0:39.22); 2. Lalita Madhwal (0:45.30); 3. Manya Tripathy (0:47.19)