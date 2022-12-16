Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the most written-about track and field athlete in 2022, displacing Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt from the top of the list after years.

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin champion, led the way with 812 articles ahead of the Jamaican women’s sprint trio of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (751 articles), 100m world champion Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (698 articles) and 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (679 articles).

Usain Bolt, the world record holder in 100m and 200m men’s sprint, comes in fourth in the list with 574 mentions. The Jamaican, who is now retired, had previously topped the annual list for most written-about athlete for years.

The data collated by media analysis company Unicepta was cited by World Athletics, the global governing body for athletics, on Friday.

“It is an interesting one (list). For the first time this year Usain Bolt has not led the list of the most written about athletes of the year,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a briefing with international news agencies.

After winning an historic gold medal for India at Tokyo 2020 last year, Neeraj Chopra, enjoyed yet another terrific year on the world track and field stage. He won the silver medal at the World Athletic Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, becoming only the second Indian to win a worlds medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003.

Neeraj Chopra also became the first athlete from India to win the Diamond League final this year. The javelin star’s personal best of 89.94m, the current national record, also came this year at the Stockholm Diamond League.

The Indian javelin star missed the end of the season, including the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with an injury. The 24-year-old is on the road to recovery and has started training at the Loughborough University in UK to prepare for a busy 2023 season.

Neeraj Chopra is expected to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and in the Diamond League competitions next year.