Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra switches training base from Turkey to Finland

Tokyo 2020 javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has shifted his training base to Finland where he will participate in the much-anticipated Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on June 14.

Chopra, who was training at Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena, is scheduled to fly out to Finland on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra’s 28-day training camp with his coach Klaus Bartonietz will conclude on June 22 at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.

The Finland camp has been cleared by the Sports Authority of India under the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

During his time in Finland, Neeraj Chopra will compete against the likes of world No. 1 Johannes Vetter of Germany and reigning world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada at the Paavo Nurmi Games - Finland’s top track and field competition and top-tier World Athletics event.

It will be Neeraj Chopra’s first competition since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August last year.

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to participate in the Kuortane Games on June 18. At the last edition of the Kuortane Games, Neeraj Chopra had clinched bronze while Johannes Vetter had won the gold medal.

Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia is also training at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre which offers both indoor and outdoor facilities for athletes.

Neeraj Chopra’s last assignment before the world championships in July will be the Diamond League in Stockholm, which will be held on June 30.