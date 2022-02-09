Neeraj Chopra to train in USA till world athletics championships in July

Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will be extending his training camp at USA’s Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre till the World Athletics Championships 2022 in July.

Neeraj Chopra’s 90-day training camp, which started on December 5, was to end on March 4.

However, with world championships being held in the same country, Neeraj Chopra requested the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to grant him an extension.

The World Athletics Championships will be followed by the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, also in July. The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China in September.

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning champion at both the Commonwealth and the Asian Games.

With the year packed with marquee events, the Sports Authority of India has allowed Neeraj Chopra to stay at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre for another four and a half months.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre is a facility for Olympic and Paralympic athletes in San Diego, California. About 4,000 athletes train at the facility every year.

According to the Times of India, the AFI is also expected to send the qualified Indian athletes and their support staff to train at the same facility a month before the world championships to help them get acclimatized to the conditions.