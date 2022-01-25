Republic Day 2022: Haryana to showcase Tokyo 2020 champion Neeraj Chopra among other Olympians 

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s life-size replica will be a part of Haryana’s exhibit during the Republic Day 2022 parade on Rajpath, New Delhi, January 26.

Every year, all Indian states display their culture and achievements at the parade.

Haryana, which is Neeraj Chopra’s home state, has opted for a sports-inspired theme for this year, called 'Haryana: Number One in Sports’.

The 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra hails from Khandra village in the Panipat district of Haryana.

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, clinching the top spot in men’s javelin throw at Tokyo 2020.

Notably, three of the six individual medals won by India at the Tokyo Olympics went to athletes from Haryana.

Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, with a silver and bronze, respectively, were the other medallists from the state.

The Haryana tableau will also feature other notable sportspersons from the state, including London 2012 bronze-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, along with Rani Rampal, Deepak Punia and Mamta Kharb.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympians Sumit Antil, who won gold in the javelin throw F64 category, and Harvinder Singh, who won the archery bronze, will also be present on the tableau.

Haryana will also exhibit two matmen in a wrestling ring displaying a sport that is extremely popular in the state.