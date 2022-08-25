Live streaming, Lausanne Diamond League 2022 javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra eyes dream final 

Tokyo Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra is set to make a comeback at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 on Friday after pulling out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury last month in Birmingham.

The Lausanne meet will be the second time Neeraj Chopra will be featuring in the Diamond League event this year. Watch Lausanne Diamond League 2022 live streaming in India!

Neeraj Chopra threw a personal best of 89.94m to rewrite his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League last month.

The Indian javelin ace, however, came second in Stockholm after world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw. It was Neeraj Chopra’s first top-three finish across seven Diamond League appearances in his career.

The Lausanne Diamond League, to be held at the La Pontaise Olympic stadium, will also be the last chance for the men’s javelin throwers to qualify for the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland on September 7-8.

With seven points, Neeraj Chopra is fourth on the Diamond League javelin throw points table behind Anderson Peters, who has 16 points from two events. Only the top six javelin throwers with the most points at the end of the Diamond League series will qualify for the grand finale.

Anderson Peters, however, pulled out of the Lausanne event due to injuries following an attack on him in Grenada after the Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who recorded his personal best of 90.88m at the Doha Diamond League 2022, leads the points table with 20 points from three appearances. He will be the top contender along with Neeraj Chopra to claim the top spot on Friday.

World No. 4 Julian Weber of Germany follows Vadlejch on the table with 19 points but is not listed to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the world championships, had said that the prized Diamond League crown was something he yearns for and intends to win as well.

The Indian javelin ace will, however, have to see off challenges from London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and USA’s Curtis Thompson at Lausanne Diamond League to qualify for the final in Zurich next month.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022: India live match times

The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 men's javelin throw event is scheduled for 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, August 26, in India.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra in the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 javelin throw event live in India

Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League 2022 men's javelin throw event will be telecast live on Sports18-1 TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be available on the Voot platform in India.