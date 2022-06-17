Kuortane Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to face world-class field

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action for the second time this week at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Indian javelin throw star made an impressive return to competition after more than 10 months, with a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games earlier this week.

Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with his best effort of 89.30m that helped him secure the second spot on the podium. Notably, all of Neeraj Chopra's legal throws were above 85m.

“It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly,” said Neeraj Chopra after the Paavo Nurmi Games.

The Indian ace won the bronze medal at the last edition of the Kuortane Games in 2021. On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra will, once again, need to beat some of the best javelin throwers in the world to secure another podium finish.

A silver-level event in the World Athletics Continental Tour, the Kuortane Games will see a strong field of eight athletes in the men’s javelin throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has registered the best throw (93.07m) of the season, will be in action again after winning bronze at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Joining Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters will be London 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Finland’s Oliver Helander, who won gold at Paavo Nurmi with a personal best of 89.83m.

Neeraj Chopra is the only Indian competing at the Kuortane Games 2022. He will next head to Sweden for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30.

Kuortane Games 2022: Schedule for Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra will take the field in the men’s javelin throw event on Saturday, June 18, from 9:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Live results will be available on the official Kuortane Games website.

The Kuortane Games 2022 athletics meet will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India. No live streaming details have been announced either.