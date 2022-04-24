Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award 2022: Neeraj Chopra pipped by Emma Raducanu

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has missed out on the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award for 2022. The prestigious award went to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu.

Started in 1999, the Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual ceremony which rewards sporting excellence. There are different categories.

Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the men’s javelin throw gold at Tokyo 2020 to become the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal, was nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year category alongside Emma Raducanu, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, upcoming football star Pedri, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and swimmer Ariarne Titmus.

The nominees for all categories were selected by a panel of more than 1,300 journalists and broadcasters across the world. The winners were selected after a vote by the Laureus World Sports Academy – a group of 71 sporting legends - and were announced at a digital ceremony held at Seville, Spain.

The 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who became the first player to win a Grand Slam after coming through the qualifiers at the US Open 2021, pipped the competition to win the Breakthrough category.

Neeraj Chopra was only the third Indian - after wrestler Vinesh Phogat and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar - to be nominated for a Laureus award.

Sachin Tendulkar won the ‘Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020’ award for the images of him being carried around by his team-mates after India won the ICC World Cup 2011.

Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, was nominated for the ‘Laureus World Sporting Comeback’ award in 2019 for her incredible resurgence after suffering a horrific career-threatening knee injury at the Rio Olympics.

In the other categories for this term, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen won the ‘World Sportsman of the Year’ award while Jamaican sprint legend Elaine Thompson-Herah, a five-time Olympic gold medallist, bagged the ‘World Sportsman of the Year’ title.

This year’s ceremony also saw three special presentations.

NFL legend Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, was honoured with the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski received the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award for his goalscoring exploits, including breaking Gerd Muller’s long-standing goals record in the Bundesliga.

Motorcycle racing great Valentino Rossi was presented with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award after retiring in November last year to mark the end of a glittering 25-year-long career.

Laureus Award 2022 winners

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Max Verstappen

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Elaine Thompson-Herah

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Italy Men’s Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Emma Raducanu

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Sky Brown

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Marcel Hug

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Bethany Shriever

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Brady

Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Robert Lewandowski

Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Valentino Rossi

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Lost Boyz Inc.

Laureus Sport for Good Society Award: Real Madrid Foundation

Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Gerald Asamoah and the Black Eagles