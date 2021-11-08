Neeraj Chopra hopes Olympic gold goes some way in helping India improve athletics infrastructure

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 helped javelin throw gain massive popularity in India. So much so, that a lot of children have opted to pick up a javelin, instead of cricket bats, at a young age in India.

Chopra hopes that the medal can also give India's track and field infrastructure a shot in the arm.

“If not a ground in every village, at least one close to them, shared by other villages," Chopra told Vogue.in, when asked what his biggest dream was. "And with coaches to guide them. When I go to Europe, all age groups have 15 or 20 competitions a year in the season. Competitions allow children to know their progress. Otherwise you just train but don’t know the direction you are taking."

It was also a special feat for Chopra as he ended India's wait for 121-year to bag an Olympic medal of any colour in athletics. But the aftermath of Tokyo 2020 also turned out to be challenging for the Haryana-athlete as he had to attend innumerable functions, felicitations and do dizzying rounds of media interviews.

The much-celebrated athlete, however, has decided to eschew attending the public gatherings in future and focus on training as 2022 will be a crucial year for him. Three major events-- World Athletic Championships (July), the Commonwealth Games (July-August) and the Asian Games (September) -- will be held next year and Chopra is hoping to deliver more golden performances for India.

“Now people think that Neeraj manaa nahi karta (Neeraj doesn't say no), but I will have to refuse. They will feel bad, but I don’t compromise on my training. I will fold my hands and say this cannot go on. If I do all this, then I will not be able to do anything more in my sport,” Chopra said. “I’m an athlete, my job is to work. It’s not that my Olympic medal is everything and so I don’t need to do more. People remember those who win multiple medals in Olympics."

But the 23-year-old has not let the fame get to his head. He, moreover, believes that he would be nothing without his sport and is delighted that he could bring the much-required attention to javelin throw.

“I’m the same person that I was. Of course, it’s good that people know and appreciate you, but what’s bigger is that now everyone acknowledges my sport. Earlier you told them about it and still they wouldn’t understand. Now everyone in India knows what a javelin is. I’m most happy about that,” he added.

As much as Chopra has done to elevate javelin in public consciousness in India, the spear, he admits is his identity as well. “Javelin ke bina, mujhe lagta hai Neeraj hai hi nahi (There is no Neeraj without the javelin),” he concluded.