Neeraj Chopra: Fitness and conditions key to breach 90m mark in upcoming events

Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020, scripting history for India. His best attempt at the Olympic Games, however, fell short of his personal best record of 88.07m which he achieved at the Indian Grand Prix 3 earlier this year.

But Chopra believes that he can hurl the spear beyond his personal best and even breach the 90m mark if the conditions of play and his body favours him during a competition in near future.

"In javelin, the distances always vary from event to event. Yes, the expectations have gone up (for breaching the 90m mark) and I believe that the day hopefully isn't too far. Again it all depends on how the body responds on the day of the competition as I believe in giving my 100 percent in every tournament," Chopra said at a felicitation ceremony in National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.

"I have already thrown 88.07m, so it's a matter of a couple of metres, but the entire process depends upon your overall fitness and the conditions where you are throwing. In the last couple of years, I was in great rhythm but somehow fell short of the mark," he added.

India's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in track and field events returned to training on October 20 after a much-deserved break following his success at Tokyo 2020.

Chopra has focused on light exercise along with a bit of running on his return to training. He wants to fine-tune his body before beginning to train on his technique and speed.

"It's been a long break, I can't afford anymore distractions. Well there could be exceptions for family gatherings, but the entire focus is to get back to training, full throttle," the Haryana-athlete said.

"The training, till now, has been all about getting the muscles working again with a bit of running, light weight exercises and trying to tune the body. While javelin is all about technique, strength, speed, flexibility, it involves taking up a scientific approach too, so taking one step at a time," he added.

The 23-year-old is, moreover, not taking any undue pressure of the crucial year in 2022 which will include marquee events like the Commonwealth Games (CWG), Athletics World Championships and Asian Games.

"There's no pressure (on winning a World Championship medal) as such, it's anyway going to be a packed season with Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Diamond League taking place," Chopra said.

He also mentioned that Europe and South Africa could be considered as an option for overseas training by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).