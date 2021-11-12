Biopic can wait, want to win more medals: Tokyo 2020 champion Neeraj Chopra

In recent years, there has been a slew of biopics based on the lives of legendary sportspersons in India.

Boxer Mary Kom, sprinter Milkha Singh and hockey player Sandeep Singh have all had movies based on their lives while former cricket captains MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin have also been subject of popular biopics.

One based on the life of Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari is also in the works.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra commands to be on that burgeoning list considering his history-making gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

However, the Indian javelin thrower does not want to see his life story played out on the silver screen just yet.

“I have been approached to do biopics but I think what I have achieved is just the beginning. This was my first Olympics, I want to win more medals and I don’t want the movie to flop,” Neeraj Chopra exclaimed at a summit held by media group Times Now.

“If I can win more medals, I think the movie will be a hit. Right now, my entire focus is on sports, I have not thought about Bollywood.”

A determined Neeraj Chopra has recently begun training for what promises to be a gruelling 2022 season.

The 23-year-old javelin thrower from Haryana will be defending his Commonwealth Games and Asian Games titles while also aiming for a maiden world championships crown in 2022.