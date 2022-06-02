NBA Finals 2022: Seasoned Golden State Warriors face rising Boston Celtics - watch live in India

The NBA Championship will be on the line when the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in the NBA Finals 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, starting from June 3.

This will be the Warriors’ sixth finals appearance in eight seasons while the Celtics will be fighting for the title for the first time since 2010.

Spurred by impressive performances from three-time championship winners Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors come into the seven-game final series after a convincing victory against Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Before the win over the Mavericks in five games, the Warriors had beaten Memphis Grizzlies in the conference semis.

Boston Celtics, on the other hand, pipped the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals over seven games after ousting the Milwaukee Bucks in the semis.

The NBA Finals 2022 will be a battle of Golden State’s experience and Boston’s young blood.

Five players from the Golden State Warriors, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney, have made more than one finals appearance.

Meanwhile, no one from the young Celtics roster has played for the championship before.

It will also be a contest of Golden State’s splendid offence against Boston’s rigid defence.

The Warriors were the best offensive team in matches after the regular season while the Celtics, with the Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, were the second-best in terms of defence.

The NBA Finals gives veterans Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to lift their fourth title but will face a stiff challenge from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who boast all the skills to shine on their big-stage debut.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics NBA Finals 2022 live in India?

The NBA Finals 2022 between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will be telecast live on the Sports18, MTV and VH1 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the NBA Finals 2022 will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

NBA Finals 2022 schedule and live India match start times

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, June 3: Game 1 – 6:30 AM IST

Monday, June 6: Game 2 – 6:30 AM IST

Thursday, June 9: Game 3 – 6:30 AM IST

Saturday, June 11: Game 4– 6:30 AM IST

Tuesday, June 14: Game 5 – 6:30 AM IST

Saturday, June 17: Game 6 – 6:30 AM IST

Monday, June 20: Game 7 – 5:30 AM IST