NBA & EuroLeague recap: Deandre Ayton and Nikola Vucevic the unsung heroes as Suns and Bulls continue hot streak

Welcome to another instalment of our NBA & EuroLeague recap, where we take a look at the top international players who excelled over the course of the past week in the top two basketball leagues in the world.

In this week's edition, we take a look at how Deandre Ayton has been a key cog in the Suns' rise to the joint-best record in the NBA, how Nikola Vucevic's 3-point accuracy has the Bulls on course for a first postseason birth in four years, and highlight Sasha Vezenkov's late-game heroics as Olympiacos Piraeus recorded a third-straight win in EuroLeague play.

NB: points per game (ppg), rebounds per game (rpg), assists per game (apg), blocks per game (bpg), steals per game (spg), field goal percentage (FG%)

Deandre Ayton | Bahamas | Phoenix Suns (NBA)

30 November - 6 December stats

19.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.25 bpg, .547 FG%

Suns 104-96 Warriors | Suns 114-103 Pistons | Warriors 118-96 Suns | Suns 108-104 Spurs

The Phoenix Suns were riding a franchise-record 18-game win streak before the Golden State Warriors got their revenge on 3 December after the Suns' 104-96 win on 30 November, but over the course of the past week Bahamian center Deandre Ayton has proved he's just as important as Olympic gold medallists Chris Paul and Devin Booker as Phoenix currently sits joint-first (with the aforementioned Warriors) with the best record in the league at 20-4.

The 23-year-old has now scored in double figures for all but three of the games he's played in this season and is averaging a double-double on the season (16ppg & 11rpg). The Suns don't play again until Friday night (when they face the Boston Celtics at home), but it's becoming evident that if the team is to make a repeat run to the NBA Finals, they'll need Ayton to continue his recent form of quality play at both ends of the court.

Nikola Vučević | Montenegro | Chicago Bulls (NBA)

29 November - 6 December stats

22.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 bpg, .476 FG%

Bulls 133-119 Hornets | Knicks 115-119 Bulls | Nets 107-111 Bulls | Bulls 109-97 Nuggets

The Bulls acquired Swiss-born Montenegro center Vucevic in a deadline day deal with the Orlando Magic in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks (the Magic also sent Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago as part of the deal) . At the time, it seemed like a bit of a steep deal and looked even more so after the Bulls floundered to a 31-41 finish, missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Oh, how times have changed.

Buoyed by the offseason additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls are now one of the best teams in the NBA and sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 17-8 record.

To that point, Chicago is riding a four-game win streak that included wins over last season's playoff semi-finalists in the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets. Vucevic had his best game of the season in a win over Charlotte, tallying 30 points and 14 rebounds on 62 per cent shooting from the field (including going 6 for 6 on 3-pointers). Vucevic's ability to knock down the long-ball is integral to Chicago's offence, as it opens up space for DeRozan and Zach Lavine to get open looks.

Such has been the recipe for the Bulls' success thus far, and it could well continue as only two of their next seven opponents have a winning record.

Sasha Vezenkov | Bulgaria | Olympiacos Piraeus | (EuroLeague)

EuroLeague Round 13 stats

22.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 5.0 spg, .600 FG%

UNICS Kazan 84-87 Olympiacos Piraeus

Olympiacos Piraeus moved into third place in the EuroLeague standings on 3 December as they recorded their third straight win with a victory over UNICS Kazan.

Vezenkov - who holds triple citizenship for Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece - assumed control of the game late, scoring 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. The 2015 Greek league MVP also pulled down 7 rebounds, snatched a career-high 5 steals, and was absolutely ice cold at the free-throw line, hitting all 7 shots.

Olympiacos next face Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (currently 12th in the standings) in the EuroLeague in Serbia on 9 December.