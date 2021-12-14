NBA & EuroLeague recap: Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic live up to their all-world talent

We had a particularly tough time deciding which international basketball players to highlight this week, given that so many hoopers have excelled over the past 7 days!

Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet as the Bucks went 3-1, Domantas Sabonis averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in Indiana's three-game win streak, and Lauri Markkanen was a plus-63 in four games last week for Cleveland.

However, we couldn't overlook the MVP-calibre play of two big men in recent days, while a familiar face stole the show in EuroLeague play.

NB: points per game (ppg), rebounds per game (rpg), assists per game (apg), blocks per game (bpg), steals per game (spg), field goal percentage (FG%)

Joel Embiid | Cameroon | Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)

6-12 December stats

30.0 ppg, 10.25 rpg, 4.25 apg, 1.75 spg, .525 FG%

Hornets 124-127 76ers | Hornets 106-110 76ers | 76ers 96-118 Jazz | 76ers 102 - 93 Warriors

Embiid returned to the Sixers lineup in late November after missing nine straight games following a positive COVID-19 test and boy, how Philadelphia missed him.

After starting the season with an 8-2 record, the Sixers went on to lose seven of the nine games Embiid was inactive for to send them hurtling down the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cameroonian's return has steadied the ship, and the Sixers have since won five of nine (Embiid was inactive for Philadelphia's loss to Memphis on 13 December) to climb back to sixth place in the East with a 15-13 record.

It's clear though that if the Sixers expect to make a deep playoff run (or a playoff run of any kind, in fact), they'll need their 2.13m (7ft) center to continue playing at an All-Star level. The 27-year-old is averaging a double-double on the season (which is all the more impressive when you consider Embiid has been drawing the second-most double teams in the league), and in a win against Charlotte on 6 December, Embiid dropped the fourth 40/15/5 game of his career; the most in Sixers franchise history by anyone not named Wilt Chamberlain.

Nikola Jokić | Serbia | Denver Nuggets (NBA)

6-13 December stats

28.2 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 10.6 apg, 1.8spg .556 FG%

Bulls 109-97 Nuggets | Pelicans 114-120 Nuggets | Spurs 123-111 Nuggets | Spurs 112-127 Nuggets | Nuggets 113-107 Wizards

The Nuggets may have had an up-and-down week, but Nikola Jokić certainly didn't.

The reigning MVP has shown his world-class abilities on the court all season, but has stepped it up to another dimension over the course of the past week (hence his second inclusion on our weekly recap in recent weeks).

In addition to averaging a triple-double in his last five games, Jokic currently leads the NBA in player efficiency rating (PER), is second in rebounds per game (13.8) and fifth in points per game (26.5).

The 2.11m ( 6ft 11in) big man is also 11th in the league in assists per game (7.3), and some of the dimes 'The Joker' drops on a nightly basis deserve to be in the Louvre.

Simply put, the Serbian is having an even better season than the previous campaign, and is deservedly in the conversation to win his second consecutive MVP award.

Read more: Nikola Jokic: Five things you didn't know about the NBA 2020-21 MVP

The only issue for Jokic and the Nuggets at the moment is that they are without star guard and Canadian international Jamal Murray, which may explain their 14-13 record (good for eighth in the West). Yet the Nuggets are currently riding a two-game win streak, and with Jokic playing like he is, there's every chance Denver climbs back up the standings.

Nikola Mirotic | Spain | FC Barcelona (EuroLeague)

10 December

31.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.8 bpg, .700 FG%

FC Barcelona 93-80 Real Madrid

Mirotić equalled his career-best points tally with 31 in FC Barcelona's biggest win of the EuroLeague season, a 93-80 victory over rivals Real Madrid on 10 December. The Montenegrin-Spanish power forward also added 10 rebounds in the midst of his extraordinary shooting night, where he went 4-for-4 on two-pointers, 3-for-6 on triples and 14-for-15 at the free-throw line.

The 30-year-old's performance saw him deservedly earn his eighth MVP of the round and second of the season as Barcelona grabbed sole possession of first place in the EuroLeague standings.

Next up for Mirotić and Barcelona (who are currently second in the Liga ACB standings behind Real Madrid) is a trip to Serbia to face Crvena Zvezda on 14 December.