Table tennis star Sharath Kamal to be presented with Khel Ratna on November 30

Table tennis ace Sharath Kamal will be presented with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for 2022 by India’s President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 30.

Rechristened to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award last year, the Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour.

The Khel Ratna and other National Sports Awards, including the Arjuna Award, are given out by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports every year.

This year, Sharath Kamal, the Commonwealth Games 2022 table tennis champion, will be the sole recipient of the Khel Ratna.

“I am truly honoured to be conferred the Khel Ratna award, the highest sporting honour of our country. Thanks to those two fantastic weeks and four medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which will always hold a special place in my heart for the years to come,” Sharath Kamal said. “I have always strived to do the best for our country and will continue to do so through my contributions to the sport and beyond.”

The national sports awards selection committee has also recommended 25 sportspersons for this year’s Arjuna Awards. Badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, boxer Amit Panghal, triple jumper Eldhose Paul and steeplechaser Avinash Sable are all on the list.

India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood mentor Dinesh Lad has been nominated for Dronacharya Award, honouring notable coaches, in the lifetime category.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s coach Sujit Mann, boxing coach Mohammad Ali Qamar, archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja and rifle coach Suma Shirur (para shooting) have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category.

All awardees will be feted by the President of India at a specially organised function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.