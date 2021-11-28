Bhavesh Shekhawat wins 25m rapid fire pistol national title, Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar fourth

Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the national shooting championships 2021 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday.

This was the 25-year-old pistol shooter’s first national title.

Bhavesh Shekawat scored 33 hits out of a possible 40 in the eight-series finals, with three clean series scores of five. Army’s Gurpreet Singh, a silver medallist from the 2018 world championships in Changwon, South Korea, clinched the silver medal with 29.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Anish Bhanwala settled for the bronze medal with 22 hits.

London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar, making a comeback after five years away from the sport, came in fourth with a score of 17. The 36-year-old’s silver at London 2012 is still India’s only Olympic medal in pistol shooting.

Upcoming youngsters Vijayveer Sidhu and Ahnad Jawanda finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Rajveer wins gold in skeet, Kiran Jadhav claims 3P title

Punjab’s Rajveer Singh Gill, meanwhile, claimed the men’s skeet title at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala.

In Bhopal, where the rifle nationals are taking place, Indian Navy’s Kiran Ankush Jadhav upstaged Indian No. 1 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar among others to claim gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) competition.

In the skeet, Rajveer made the final’s cut coming off a shoot-off in qualification to claim the sixth and final spot after finishing with a score of 119 along with three others. He was in his element in the 60-shot final though, hitting a scorching 56 targets to leave Rajasthan’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka in silver position with 52-hits. Seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan, a two-time Olympian, won bronze with a score of 45.

In Bhopal, Kiran Jadhav came out on top of a 3P finals field featuring the best of India in the business. His final four shots were scores of 10.9, 10.9, 10.8 and 10.7 as he logged 455.7 to edge out Service colleague Niraj Kumar, who had a silver-winning effort of 455.3. Aishwary Tomar bagged bronze with 444.4 ahead of Olympians Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

On Wednesday, Darshna Rathore won the women’s skeet title while Sarabjot Singh bested Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary to clinch the men’s 10m air pistol title on Saturday.

The mixed air pistol final is scheduled for Monday while the finals for the women’s air pistol women’s 25m pistol will be held on December 4 and 6 respectively.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal. Over 4,500 shooters from all over India are participating in the nationals, in both the seniors and juniors categories, which conclude on December 6.

The national championship is being held after a gap of almost two years.