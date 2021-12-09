National shooting championships: Ankur Mittal wins trap title, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore 133rd

Former double trap world champion Ankur Mittal won the men’s trap title at the national shooting championships 2021 in shotgun events, in Patiala’s New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Thursday.

Representing ONGC, the 29-year-old Ankur Mittal shot 43 in the final to upstage Rajasthan’s Aditya Bhradwaj, who won silver with 40 hits to his name. Uttar Pradesh’s Rayyan Rizvi won the bronze medal with a score of 33 in the final round.

Ankur Mittal, the reigning world champion in double trap, had qualified in third place for the final with a score of 117 out of 125 in the qualification round, which was topped by seasoned shooter Zoravar Sandhu, who shot 119.

Rio Olympian Kynan Chenai and Lakshay Sheoran, a 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu, also a 2004 Olympian, finished 35th, according to Sportstar.

Former Asian champion Anwer Sultan, who competed at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, was 40th ahead of Athens Olympian Mansher Singh, who was 41st.

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, now 51, also took part. He finished 133rd.

Also in Bhopal, where the rifle nationals are underway, Bandhvi Singh of Madhya Pradesh struck gold in the women’s 50m prone event. She shot 626 to emerge triumphant.