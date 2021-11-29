Saurabh Chaudhary wins mixed team silver at national championship

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and his partner Devanshi won the silver medal in the 10m pistol mixed team category at the National Shooting Championships 2021 on Monday.

Saurabh Chaudhary had made his Olympic bow at Tokyo 2020 and was the only Indian shooter to make the final of any event - the men’s 10m pistol, where he finished seventh.

In the national championships, Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi, representing Uttar Pradesh fell 17-15 in the 10m pistol mixed team final to Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep.

The Saurabh-Devanshi pair had also finished second to the Punjab pair in the second stage of qualification.

Saurabh Chaudhary had also made the final of the men’s 10m pistol title, where he finished fourth.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal. Over 4,500 shooters from all over India are participating in the nationals, in both the seniors and juniors categories, which conclude on December 6.

The national championship is being held after a gap of almost two years.