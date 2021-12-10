National shooting championships: Divyansh Singh Panwar retains 10m air rifle title

Former world number one Divyansh Singh Panwar won his second straight men’s 10m air rifle title at the national shooting championships 2021 at the M.P. Shooting academy range in Bhopal on Friday.

Representing Rajasthan, Divyansh Singh Panwar shot 250.0 in the finals for the gold. Maharashtra’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil came second with 249.3 while Assam’s Hriday Hazarika won bronze with a score of 228.2.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, 19, competed at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. He is also a four-time ISSF World Cup gold medallist.

The men’s 10m air rifle event in Bhopal saw a record participation of 768 shooters.

Elsewhere in Patiala at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club ranges, Madhya Pradesh’s Aakash Kushwaha and Pragati Dubey won the mixed team trap competition.

tgThey beat Haryana’s Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavna Chaudhary by a margin of 42-37 in the gold medal match. Tamil Nadu, comprising Prithviraj Tondaiman and N Nivetha, won bronze in the event.