Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker bagged a gold medal in the 10m pistol junior women's event at the National Shooting Championship 2022 in Bhopal on Monday.

Representing Haryana at the 65th edition of the National Shooting Championship, Manu Bhaker beat Telangana’s Esha Singh 17-13 in the final after topping the qualification with 583 points. She also aced the semi-final by scoring 252.4 at the MP Shooting Academy shooting range.

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar from Himachal Pradesh bagged the national title in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol with a score of 583. Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala and Indian Army’s Gurpreet Singh followed Vijay Kumar on the podium with 582 points.

Manu Bhaker, who was also competing in the 10m pistol women’s event, scored just 148 in the semi-final to miss out on the medal round.

Karnataka’s Divya TS topped the 10m pistol women’s semi-final with 254.2 points ahead of Sanskriti Bana’s 251.6 and Rhythm Sangwan’s 250. In the final, Divya TS pipped Sanskriti Bana 16-14 to win the senior women’s 10m pistol gold medal.

Sanskriti Bana, who was representing Uttar Pradesh, also made it to the final of the 10m pistol youth women’s competition with 249.2 points. Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan, who won the semi-final round with 253.3, got the better of Sanskriti Bana 16-12 to claim the national title.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker had won gold medals in the senior and junior women's individual 25m pistol events apart from winning women’s and junior women’s team gold medals in 25m pistol.