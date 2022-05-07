National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2022: Annu Rani, Rohit Yadav top contenders - watch live

Tokyo Olympian Annu Rani and Rohit Yadav will be top contenders in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively, at the National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2022 which will be held at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday and Monday.

Annu Rani and Rohit Yadav won gold medals at the Federation Cup last month and made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022, to be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 28 to August 8.

Annu Rani, a former Asian Games bronze medallist, hit the 61.15m-mark at the Federation Cup. It was her first competition since returning empty-handed from the Tokyo Olympics.

The effort was still well short of her personal best and national record of 63.24m and the World Athletics Championships 2022 qualifying standard of 64m in women’s javelin throw.

Rohit Yadav, meanwhile, has been impressive this season. He bagged the Federation Cup with an 81.83m throw after winning gold at the India Open Throws competition in February and a silver at the Indian Grand Prix in March.

This will be the fourth edition of the national javelin throw championships. It was first held in 2018. The two-day meet also includes competition for age-group athletes.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, also the national record holder in men’s javelin throw, will not compete at the Jamshedpur meet.

Where to watch the National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2022 live?

Live streaming of the National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event on any TV channel.

National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2022 schedule

May 8, Sunday

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Men

Qualification- Group A - 8.00 AM IST

Qualification- Group B - 09.15 AM IST

Girls

Under-16 Finals - 5.00 PM IST

Boys

Under-18 Finals - 6.00 PM IST

Under-20 Finals - 7.30 PM IST

Women

Finals - 8.20 PM IST

May 9, Monday

Boys

Under-16 Finals - 5.00 PM IST

Girls

Under-18 Finals - 6.00 PM IST

Under-20 Finals - 7.00 PM IST

Men

Finals - 8.00 PM IST