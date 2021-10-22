National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2021: Focus on youngsters

The National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2021 will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 23-24.

The senior section has only 16 entries in the men’s category and just six in the women’s. A total of 96 athletes, however, are expected to participate across all age categories.

The national record in men’s javelin throw is held by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who threw 88.07 metres at the third Indian Grand Prix in March this year.

Chopra, however, will not be competing as he has returned to training at a camp in NIS Patiala on Wednesday, for the first time since winning the gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in August.

Fellow Tokyo Olympians Shivpal Yadav and Annu Rani are also at the athletics camp in Patiala and won't be competing.

Annu Rani holds the national javelin record for women at 63.24m, which she achieved at the Federation Cup in March.

The National Open Javelin Throw Championships will see competition in Under-20, Under-18 and Under-16 age groups, for both boys and girls, respectively.

Kishore Kumar Jena, who finished fourth in the National Open Athletics Championships last month, is the most notable contestant in the senior men’s event.

Jena managed to throw 73.90m at the National Open in Warangal, Telangana in September. His personal best, however, is 76.41m, recorded at a state meet in Bhubaneswar last month.

Jay Kumar, who finished sixth with a 70.74m throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi in August, is another notable entry.

Shilpa Rani, who finished third with a throw of 47.83m at the National Open, and Uma Choudhary, who threw 44.51m, are the ones to watch out for in the senior women’s competition.

This is the third edition of the national javelin throw championships. It was first held in 2018. It was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Open Javelin Throw Championships 2021 schedule and times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

October 23, Saturday

Boys-16 Qualifying Round (Best 12 to qualify) - 2:30 PM IST

Girls-16 Final - 3:45 PM IST

Girls-18 Final - 4:45 PM IST

October 24, Sunday

Boys-18 Final - 9:00 AM IST

Boys-16 Final – 10:30 AM IST

Girls-20 Final – 2:00 PM IST

Women Final – 3:00 PM IST

Boys-20 Final -3:40 PM IST

Men Final – 4:35 PM IST