National Inter-State athletics: Dhanalakshmi Sekar beats Hima Das in 200m race on final day

Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar beat Hima Das to the gold medal in the women’s 200m race at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Dhanalakshmi Sekar clocked 23.27s to clinch gold in the strong 200m-final on the final day of the meet. Hima Das clinched silver, clocking 23.29s while Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (23.72s) won bronze. Srabani Nanda (23.75s) and Priya Mohan (24.01s) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

With the win, Dhanalakshmi Sekar continued her dominance over Hima Das this season. Dhanalakshmi clocked 23.26s in Turkey to beat Hima Das’ time of 23.51s. At the Indian Grand Prix 1, Dhanalakshmi Sekar clocked 23.21 seconds to finish 0.24 seconds ahead of Hima Das.

The men’s 200m gold, on the other hand, went to national record holder Amlan Borgohain, who finished his course in 21.00s. Abhin B Devadiga (21.42s) won silver while Rahul Ramesh Kadam (21.68s) bagged bronze.

Meanwhile, Praveen Chitravel became the second triple jumper to make the cut to the Indian team for the world athletics championships to be held in Oregon, USA, next month.

The 22-year-old leaped 17.18m to break the meet record and clinch the gold medal ahead of Abdulla Aboobacker (17.14m) and Eldhose Paul (16.81m). Abdulla Aboobacker, who recorded 17.19m at the Indian Grand Prix 3, had already breached the world championships qualification mark of 17.14m.

Later in the day, in-form Aishwarya B clinched her second gold medal of the event with a 6.60m effort in the women’s long jump.

In the heats on Sunday, Aishwarya had produced a 6.73m leap for a new meet record. The mark was also good enough to breach the Commonwealth Games 2022 qualification standard (6.50m) set by the Athletics Federation of India. Ancy Sojan (6.49m) came second while Sruthi Lakshmi (6.35m) completed the podium. World U20 silver medalist Shaili Singh (6.26m) finished fourth.

In the women’s triple jump finals on Monday, Aishwarya B leaped 14.14m to set a new national record and win the gold medal.

Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir, competing in the finals of 400m hurdles, clinched gold with a timing of 49.76s after finishing fifth in the heats on Monday.

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 Day 5 results: Finals

Men

5000m: 1. Harendra Kumar 14:01.50; 2. Amit Jangir 14:02.01; 3. Dharmender 14:02.13

Hammer throw: 1. Niraj Kumar 65.52m; 2. Harvendra Singh 64.97m; 3 Damneet Singh 63.15m

200m: 1. Amlan Borgohain 21.00s; 2. Abhin B Devadiga 21.42s; 3. Rahul Ramesh Kadam 21.68s

Triple Jump: 1. Praveen Chitravel 17.18m; 2. Abdulla Aboobacker 17.14m; 3. Eldhose Paul 16.81m

400m Hurdles: 1. MP Jabir 49.76s; 2. Santhosh Kumar 50.16; 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar 50.55S

4x400m relay: Muhammed Ajmal-Mijo Chacko Kurian-Naganathan Pandi-Arokia Rajiv 3:05.34; 2. S. Aruna Dharshana-R Lakshan-H Deshan-G Niku 3:06.05; 3. M Siddappa Helavi-V Laxman Kolekar-Abhin B Devadiga-Nihal Joel 3:13.86.

Women

5000m: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav 16:11.46; 2. Shraddha Rajani Kathiriya 16:14.04; 3 Seema 16:25.47

4x400m relay: 1. Summy-Nisha-Bhateri-Simmy 3:41.90; 2. Sumathira-Roshini K-Olimba Steffi-Subha Venkatesan 3:42.39; 3. Jamsheela T-Li Net George- PO Sayana-Arathi R 3:42.92

200m: 1. Dhanalakshmi Sekar 23.27s; 2. Hima Das 23.29s; Aishwarya Kailash Mishra 23.72s

Long Jump: 1. Aishwarya B 6.60m; 2. Ancy Sojan 6.49m; 3. Sruthi Lakshmi 6.35m

Hammer Throw: 1. Manju Bala 64.19m; 2. Sarita Singh 62.20m; 3. Renu 59.83m

400m Hurdles: 1. R Vithya Ramraj 57.08s; 2. Anu 58.99s; 3. Arathi 59.26s