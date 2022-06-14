National Inter-State athletics: Aishwarya B sets triple jump national record to win gold

Aishwarya B set a new national record and won the women’s triple jump gold medal at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 in Chennai on Monday.

Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Aishwarya B’s best jump of the meet, 14.14m, came in her third attempt. Renu won silver with 13.43m while Karthika Gothandapani clinched the bronze with a 13.25m leap.

Aishwarya B’s 14.14m effort broke the previous national record of 14.11m set by Mayookha Johny for the Asian Championships bronze medal in 2011.

Aishwarya B’s impressive leap also helped her breach the Commonwealth Games 2022 qualification standard set by the Athletics Federation of India.

Earlier on Sunday, Aishwarya B had produced an impressive 6.73m effort, a new meet record, in the long qualifiers.

In the men’s 200m heats, national record holder Amlan Borgohain claimed the top position as expected, clocking 21.19s. The women’s 200m heats, though, saw a major upset as both Hima Das (24.40s) and Priya Mohan (23.95s) finished outside the top three.

Although Hima Das and Priya Mohan qualified for the 200m finals, they will have their task cut out against Dhanalakshmi Sekar (23.47s), Srabani Nanda (23.49s) and Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (23.73s), who topped the heats.

In the men’s discus throw, Kirpal Singh breached his own meet record of 59.74m and won the gold medal with a 60.31m throw. The women’s discus throw was won by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Navjeet Singh Dhillon (55.67m) in the absence of Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia, who did not start the finals.

In the 400m hurdles, Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir finished fifth in the heats.

Top contenders in the mixed 4x400m relay - Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra and Kiran Pahal - were forced to pull out mid-way after Tokyo Olympian Amoj Jacob suffered a hamstring injury and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 results: Finals

Men

Discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh 60.31m; 2. Gagandeep Singh 56.29m; 3. Vazeer 55.99m.

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar 1:48.79; 2. Ankesh Chaudhary 1:49.74; 3. Mohammed Afsal 1:49.82.

Women

High jump: 1. Gracena Merly 1.82m; 2. Rubina Yadav 1.78m; 3. Angel P Devasia 1.76m.

Women's triple jump: 1. Aishwarya B 14.14m; 2. Renu 13.43m; 3. Karthika Gothandapani 13.25m.

Discus throw: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon 55.67m; 2. Nidhi Rani 50.86m; 3. Karuniya Muthuramalingam 49.24m.

800m: 1. Chanda 2:01.67; 2. Twinkle 2:02.98; 3. Shalu Chaudhary 2:07.49.

Mixed

4x400m relay: 1. Muhammed Ajmal V-Rupal Chaudhary-Rajesh Ramesh-Dandi Jyothika Sri 3:18.84; 2. Mijo Chacko Kurian-Likitha M-Inchara NS-Nihal Joel 3:22.45; 3. Subha Venkatesan-Mohan Kumar-Olimba Steffi-Saran K 3:24.51.