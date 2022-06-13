National Inter-State athletics: Tokyo Olympian Annu Rani wins women’s javelin throw gold

Tokyo Olympian Annu Rani won the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw event at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 in Chennai on Sunday.

Annu Rani’s best throw of the meet, 60.97m, came in her second attempt. Shilpa Rani won silver with 59.01m while Sanjana Choudhary clinched the bronze with a 56.14m throw.

Another athlete who impressed on the day was Aishwarya Babu in the women’s long jump qualifying.

Aishwarya produced a stunning 6.73m leap to top the qualifying round for a new meet record. Other familiar names like Ancy Sojan and Nayana James and World U20 silver medalist Shaili Singh also made it to the final round.

The 24-year-old Aishwarya’s effort pitchforked her to second place on the Indian all-time list behind Anju Bobby George who set the national record (6.83m) at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and backed it with a 6.75m effort to win the world athletics championships in 2005.

Aishwarya took over the meet record from Mayookha Johny, who had pegged it at 6.63m in 2011. The mark also saw her breach the Commonwealth Games 2022 qualification standard set by the Athletics Federation of India.

In the women’s 4x100m relay, the quartet of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Srabani Nanda, representing India, combined to win gold, clocking 43.95 seconds. A Sri Lankan team came in second with 45.35 followed by Kerala with 45.71.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s search for 20m puts this season ended on Sunday evening when he was able to send the iron ball past that mark three times to clinch the gold medal.

Despite registering no marks on two visits to the circle, the 27-year-old Tajinderpal Singh Toor came up with three efforts of 20.14m, 20.29m and 20.34m to win.

The big shock of the day came in the women’s 100m hurdles. Jyothi Yarraji, who broke the national record in the event three times over the past month and a half, stumbled.

Jyothi Yarraji struggled to find her rhythm, knocking a couple of hurdles down. She fell on the track after crashing into the final hurdle and finished last.

Tamil Nadu runner C Kanimozhi won the event in 13.62 seconds, becoming the second-fastest Indian in the event this year. Jyothi Yarraji has the top six times and Kanimozhi improved her season’s best from 14.07 seconds to rise to the second spot behind the national record holder.

Ankesh Chaudhary (1:50.02), Krishan Kumar (1:51.19) and Mohammed Afsal (1:52.22) won their respective heats to make it to the men’s 800m final.

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 Day 3 results: Finals

Men

3000m steeplechase: 1. Balkishan 8:42.34; 2. Rohit Verma 8:46.43; 3. Rakesh Kumar Swami 8:46.64

110m hurdles: 1. Siddhanth Thingalaya 13.93 seconds; 2. J Surendhar 14.18; 3. Tarundeeep Singh Bhatia 14.21

High jump: 1. Sarvesh Anil Kushare 2.24m; 2. Jesse Sandesh 2.21; 3. Bharathi Viswanathan 2.18

Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor 20.34m; 2. Karanveer Singh 19.07; 3. Akshay 18.31

4x100m relay: 1. Tamil Nadu (S Tamilarasu, K Elakkiyadasan, A Vignesh and B Sivakumar) 39.88 seconds (New Meet Record); 2. Punjab 40.46; 3. Maharashtra 40.88.

Women

3000m steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary 9:42.16; 2. Sudha Singh 10:05.72; 3. Komal Chandrakant Jagdale 10:07.57

100m hurdles: 1. C Kanimozhi 13.62 seconds; 2. Moumita Mondal 13.86; 3. P Thabitha 14.09

Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) 60.97m; 2. Shilpa Rani (Haryana) 59.01; 3. Sanjana Choudhary (Rajasthan) 56.14m.

4x100m relay: 1. India (Dutee Chand, Hima Das, S Dhanalakshmi and Srabani Nanda) 43.95