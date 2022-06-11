National Inter-State athletics: Hima Das beats Dutee Chand with personal best in 100m

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Hima Das clocked a personal best in the women’s 100m for the second time in two days to take home the gold medal at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 in Chennai on Saturday.

Women's shot putter Manpreet Kaur, meanwhile, bettered her own national record of 17.96m with a throw of 18.06m and won the event. The 31-year-old also became the first Indian woman shot putter to hit the 18m-mark and breached the entry standard for Commonwealth Games 2022.

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar, meanwhile, continued his winning run with an 8.23m long jump and was followed by Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who hit 8.15m-mark.

Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hima Das clocked 11.43s in the 100m final to beat Dutee Chand, who finished second in 11.44s. Dhanalakhsmi Sekar, whose 11.26s in Turkey last week is the fastest time by an Indian this season, skipped the 100m race.

Tokyo Olympian Dutee Chand, who also holds the 100m national record, had topped the semi-finals on Friday with her season-best of 11.40s while Hima Das had come third in 11.54s.

Two-time Asian championships bronze medallist Srabani Nanda, who was second in the semi-finals, came third in the final on Saturday with a timing of 11.53s.

The win in the 100m sprint will be a morale booster for Hima Das ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Hima Das was highly successful in the women’s 400m races but hasn’t enjoyed the same success since shifting to shorter sprints due to persistent back injuries.

Meanwhile, Amlan Borgohain won the men’s 100m final in 10.47s while Harjit Singh, who aced the semi-finals, came third in the final clocking 10.55s. VK Elakkiya Dasan clocked 10.48s to finish second.

In-form quarter-miler Priya Mohan, meanwhile, did not start the women’s 400m final. Kiran Pahal won the race in 52.47s. Rupal Chaudhary (52.72s) and Ramraj Vithya (53.78s) followed Kiran Pahal on the podium.

In the men’s 400m final, Tokyo Olympian Amoj Jacob claimed the top spot in 45.68s and outran Noah Nirmal Tom by 0.76 seconds. National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya did not start the race.

Javelin throwers DP Manu and Rohit Yadav both sent the spear over the 80m mark. Rohit Yadav produced four throws past 80m, taking the meet mark on his opening try over 82.45m and with 82.54 on his fifth try being his best. But Manu improved the meet mark with a winning try of 84.35m on his third attempt.

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 results: Finals

Men

100m: 1. Amlan Borgohain 10.47s; 2. K Elakkiyadasan 10.48s; 3. Harjit Singh 10.55s.

400m: 1. Amoj Jacob 45.68s; 2. Noah Nirmal Tom 46.44s; 3. Muhammed Ajmal 46.58s.

1500m: 1. Harendra Kumar 3:44.26; 2. Ajay Kumar Saroj 3:44.60; 3. Parvej Khan 3:45.15.

Pole Vault: 1. S Siva 5.00m; 2. A Gnana Sone and Sunil 4.60m.

Long Jump: 1. M Sreeshankar 8.23m; 2. Muhammed Anees Yahiya 8.15m; 3. Swaminathan 7.89m.

Javelin Throw: 1. Manu DP 84.35m; 2. Rohit Yadav 82.54; Yashvir Singh 78.62.

Decathlon: 1. Yaman Deep Sharma 6948 points; 2. Umesh Lamba 6719 points; 3. SG Sreedhu 6657 points.

Women

100m: 1. Hima Das 11.43s; 2. Dutee Chand 11.44s; 3. Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 11.53s.

400m: 1. Kiran Pahal 52.47s; 2. Rupal Chaudhary 52.72s; 3. R Vithya Ramaraj 53.78s.

1500m: 1. Chanda 4:13.85; 2. Shraddha Rajan Kathiriya 4;14.54; 3. Ankita Dhyani 4:17.80.

Shot Put: 1. Manpreet Kaur 18.06m (New National Record. Old NR: 17.96, Manpreet Kaur, Kolkata, 2015); 2. Kiran Baliyan 16.84m; 3. Abha Khatua 16.69m.