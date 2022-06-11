National Inter-State athletics: M Sreeshankar breaks meet record; Hima Das clocks personal best

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar and pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan created new meet records on the opening day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Sprinters Dutee Chand, meanwhile, achieved her season-best and Hima Das recorded her personal best in the women's 100m semi-finals.

Murali Sreeshankar, who won back-to-back gold medals in Greece last month, managed an effort of 8.01m. M Sreeshankar was the only long jumper to cross the 8m-mark and led the 12 qualifiers for the final which will take place on Sunday evening.

In the pole vault final, Rosy Meena Paulraj matched the meet record of 4.00m while Baranica Elangovan cleared 4.05m to take the gold and the meet record. Pavithra Venkatesh came third with 3.90m.

The men’s 10000m final was won by last year’s National Open winner Abhishek Pal. He was fourth with just over one lap to go but accelerated his way to finishing first in 29:55.51. Gulveer Singh (29:55.71) came second while Dharmender (29:55.84) was third.

Asian Championships bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav won the women’s 10000m final with ease. She won the race in 33:16.43 and was followed by Prajakta Godbole (33:59.34) and Kavita Yadav (35:00.33).

Harjit Singh topped the 100m semi-finals in 10.37s and beat Amlan Borgohain, who clocked 10.40s. National record holder in 100m, Amiya Kumar Mallick finished outside the top 10 with the timing of 10.81s.

Tokyo Olympian Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda were the fastest qualifiers for the women’s 100m with times of 11.40 seconds and 11.49 seconds, respectively. Hima Das came third with a 100m-personal best of 11.54 seconds.

Noah Nirmal Tom and Amoj Jacob, meanwhile, topped the 400m men’s semi-finals with the timings of 46.14s and 46.27s. Top contenders in women’s 400m - Priya Mohan (52.52s) and Rupal Chaudhary (52.82s) - were upset in the semi-finals by Kiran Pahal, who came first in 52.34s.

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 results: Finals

Men

10000m: 1. Abhishek Pal - 29:55.51; 2. Gulveer Singh - 29:55.71; 3. Dharmender - 29:55.84.

Women

10000m: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav 33:16.43; 2. Prajakta Godbole 33:59.34; Kavita Yadav 35:00.33.

Pole Vault: 1. Baranica Elangovan - 4.05m (new meet record. Old: 4.00m, Khyati Vakharia, Guwahati, 2018); 2. Rosy Meena Paulraj - 4.00m; 3. Pavithra Venkatesh - 3.90m.