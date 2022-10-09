National Games 2022: Gujarat’s Pragnya Mohan wins gold medal in triathlon 

Indian athlete Pragnya Mohan won the gold medal in the women’s triathlon event at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Sunday.

Competing at IIT Gandhinagar, Pragnya Mohan, representing Gujarat, registered the timing of one hour seven minutes and 32 seconds to beat Mansi Mohite of Maharashtra (1:13:10) by over five minutes. Tamil Nadu’s S Aarthi claimed bronze in 1:13:17.

A triathlon is a multi-sport race consisting of swimming, cycling and running over various distances. Pragnya Mohan was third in swimming at 11 minutes 29 seconds but clocked the fastest times of 33:34 and 20:12 in cycling and running, respectively.

Pragnya’s win was the 12th gold for her state of Gujarat at the National Games 2022. She had finished tenth in the last edition of the National Games.

Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol bagged gold in the men’s triathlon in 1:01:13 (swimming 9:59, cycle 31:12 and running 18:02). His Services teammate Vishwanath Yadav won silver in 1:04:34 while Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh of Manipur bagged bronze in 1:05.19.

Puducherry became the 28th team to win at least one gold in the 36th National Games when V Sasikala and A Kanimozhi beat Gujarat’s Manisha Zala and Nippa Barad in the women’s beach volleyball final in Surat.

Services claimed the four gold medals on offer in the Canoe and Kayak sprints on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. With titles also coming in Wushu, Services finished the day with a tally of 51 gold, 33 silver and 29 bronze for a total of 113 medals. Haryana (31 gold) and Maharashtra (29) continued their fight for second place on the National Games medals tally.

Golfer Karandeep Kochhar (Chandigarh) won men’s individual gold with a superb score of 21-under for the four rounds. He also helped Chandigarh claim the men’s team gold as well.

Karnataka’s Avani Prasanth starred in the women’s golf competition, winning the individual gold with an even-par 288 while also playing a major role in the team victory ahead of Haryana.

In Boxing competitions at the Mahatma Mandir complex, National Championship silver medallist Ankit Sharma (Haryana), Punjab’s Sparsh Kumar (Punjab), Avinash Chandel (Himachal Pradesh) and Karan Rupini (Tripura) assured themselves of medals in the Men’s 51kg class.

Ankit, a Khelo India Youth Games 2020 gold medallist, registered a commanding 4-1 victory over Maharashtra’s Ajay Pendor to march into the semi-finals.

Haryana’s Minakshi, who is using the National Games to fine-tune her preparation for the Asian Championships in Amman later this month, registered a dominating victory to enter the women’s semi-finals.

Defending champions Punjab set a repeat clash with Haryana in the women’s hockey final. The two powerhouses scored contrasting victories at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot. Punjab got the better of a fighting Madhya Pradesh 2-1 while Haryana defeated Jharkhand 5-2 in the semi-finals.

National Games 2022 results: Sunday, October 9

The results (finals)

Beach Volleyball

Men: P Krishna Chaitanya and Mahesh (Telangana) beat T Naresh and M Krishnam Raju (Andhra Pradesh) 22-24, 23-21, 15-11; Bronze medal play-off: Rama Dhawasker and Aaron Periera (Goa) beat Nitin and Sarvesh Nayak (Goa) 21-19, 21-14.

Women: V Sasikala and A Kanimozhi (Puducherry) beat Manisha Zala and Nippa Barad (Gujarat) 21-15, 9-21, 15-10. Bronze medal play-off: Shibani Priyadarshini and Monalisa Patra (Odisha) beat P Srikruti and V Aishwarya (Telangana) 21-12, 21-15.

Canoeing & Kayaking

Men’s C1 1000m Sprint: 1. Salam Sunil Singh (Services) 4:17.630; 2. Niraj Verma (Madhya Pradesh) 4:24.577; 3. Phairrembam Amit Kumar Singh (Telangana) 4:31.533.

Men’s C2 1000m Sprint: 1. Services (Ningthoujam Ribason Singh and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh) 4:03.907; 2. Madhya Pradesh (Devendra Sen and Niraj Verma) 4:05.337; 3. Telangana (Abhay and Pradee Kumar) 4:11.556.

Men’s K1 1000m Sprint: 1. Varinder Singh (Services) 4:16.452; 2. Tomthilnganba Ngashepam (Odisha) 4:20.358; 3. Nitin Verma (Madhya Pradesh) 4:24.625.

Men’s K2 1000m Sprint: 1. Services (L Naocha Singh and Ajit Singh) 3:42.343; 2. Madhya Pradesh (Vishal Dangi and Akshit Baroi) 3:43.240; 3. Odisha (Satyam Baliyan and Suraj Bijale) 3:47.90.

Men’s Canoe Slalom: Vishwajit Singh Kushwaha (Madhya Pradesh) 1:33.94 beat Rahul Kumar (Services) 1:40.02. Bronze Medal play-off: Idress Hussain (Jammu and Kashmir) 1:41.02 beat Vemula Chinna Babu ((Andhra Pradesh) 1:51.18.

Men’s Kayak Slalom: Hitesh Kewat (Madhya Pradesh) 1:19.02 beat 1:24.75; Bronze medal play-off: Mohit Kumar (Delhi) 1:31.51 beat Nagesh Naik (Karnataka) 1:42.99.

Women’s Canoe Slalom: Jahanvi Shrivastava (Madhya Pradesh) 1:50.51 beat Kirti Kewat (Gujarat) 2:09.08. Bronze medal: A Dhanlakhsmi (Karnataka).

Women’s Kayak Slalom: Shikha Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) 1:32.59 beat Naina Adhikari (Uttarakhand) 1:53.81. Bronze medal: Nidhi (Delhi).

Cycling

Men’s 119km Massed Start: 1. Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Punjab); 2. Arvind Panwar (Uttar Pradesh); 3. Sreenath Lakshmikanth (Tamil Nadu).

Women’s 30km Individual Time Trial: 1. Kavita Siyag (Rajasthan); 2. Meenakshi (Haryana); 3. Pranita Soman (Maharashtra).

Golf

Men’s Individual: 1. Karandeep Kochhar (Chandigarh) 267 (68, 66, 65, 68); 2. Abhinav Lohan (Haryana) 277 (68, 66, 72, 71); 3. Sunhit Bishnoi (Haryana) 281 (73, 69, 69, 70).

Men’s Team: 1. Chandigarh (Karandeep Kochhar and Anant Singh Ahlawat) 571; 2. Karnataka (Aryan Roopa Anand and Trishul Chinappa) 581; 3. Delhi (Sachin Baisoya and Shaurya Bhattacharya) 582.

Women’s Individual: 1. Avani Prashant (Karnataka) 288 (71, 74, 71, 72); 2. Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 292 (72, 69, 71, 80); 3. Vani Kapoor (Haryana) 295 (75, 74, 75, 71).

Women’s Team: 1. Karnataka (Avani Prashanth and Durga Nittur) 590; 2. Haryana (Lavanya Jadon and Vani Kapoor) 599; 3. Punjab (Amandeep Kaur and Mannat Brar) 601.

Judo

Men’s 90kg class: AR Arjun (Kerala) beat Vikram (Haryana); Bronze medals: Samirkhan Pathan (Gujarat) and Pradhan Gujar (Services).

Men’s 100kg class: Avtar Singh (Punjab) beat Shubam Kumar (Uttarakhand); Bronze medals: Vishal (Haryana) and Aman Kumar (Haryana).

Women’s 70kg class: T Inunganbi (Manipur) beat Sonam (Punjab); Bronze medals: Ranjeeta (Punjab) and Ravneet Kaur (Punjab).

Women’s 78kg class: PR Aswathy (Kerala) beat Taruna Sharma (Uttar Pradesh); Bronze medals: M Indubala Devi (Manipur) and Ankita (Haryana).

Mallakhambh

Men’s Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh 131.75 points; 2. Maharashtra 131.50; 3. Chhattisgarh 123.7.

Triathlon

Men: 1. Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol (Services) 1:01:13 (Swim 9:59, Cycle 31:12, Run 18:02); 2. Vishwanath Yadav (Services) 1:04:34; 3. Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh (Manipur) 1:05.19.

Women: 1. Pragnya Mohan (Gujarat) 1:07:32 (Swim 11:29, Cycle 33:34, Run 20:12); 2. Mansi Mohite (Maharashtra) 1:13:10; 3. S Aarthi (Tamil Nadu) 1:13:17.

Wushu

Men Nanquan and Nandao: 1. Sajan Lama (Services) 18.36 points; 2. Neeraj Kumar (Delhi) 17.84; 3. Sanjib Kumar Singh (Assam) 17.59.

Women Nanquan and Nandao: 1. Konjengbam Luxmi Devi (Manipur) 17.38 points; 2. Rongila Daimary (Assam) 17.05; Geeta Xalxo (Jharkhand) 16.73.

Yogasana

Men’s Artistic Pair (18+): 1. Rahul and Rishabh (Haryana) 118.74 ponts; 2. Manan and Om (Maharashtra) 118.45; 3. Vaibhav and Shubham (Maharashtra) 117.02.

Women’s Artistic Pair (18+): 1. Sanika and Pradnya (Maharashtra) 126.59; 2. Purpva and Prapti (Maharashtra) 125.93; 3. Bhateri and Devi (Haryana) 125.51.

Other results

Football

Men’s semifinal: Kerala beat Karnataka 2-0 (Half-time 1-0).