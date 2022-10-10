National Games 2022: Mallakhamb athletes help Maharashtra leapfrog Haryana to second place

Led by Rupali Sunil Gangawane, Maharashtra’s mallakhamb athletes won three of the five available gold medals in the sport on Monday to take their state to the second position on the National Games 2022 medals table.

Maharashtra, with 34 gold medals, overtook Haryana, third with 32, in the National Games medals tally. Maharashtra also have the biggest medal haul at this edition of the National Games with a total of 126 medals, including 36 silver and 56 bronze.

Services, with 53 gold medals and a total of 115, continue to lead the National Games 2022 medals table.

Maharashtra’s Rupali Gangawane (9.25 points) bagged the gold medal in the women’s rope mallakhamb competition at the Sanskardham Sports Academy facility in Godhavi, Gujarat on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupali Gangawane had won gold medals in the Individual all-around mallakhamb and team event.

Maharashtra’s Akshay Prakash Taral won gold in the men’s rope competition with 8.95 points. Shubhankar Vinay Khawle scored 9.20 points in the pole competition to win Maharashtra’s third gold medal in mallakhamb on Monday.

Later in the day, 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire from Gujarat created history by becoming the youngest medallist of the 2022 Games with a bronze in pole mallakhamb.

Gujarat’s Pooja Patel teamed up with Komal Makwana to clinch her second yogasana gold medal.

Maharashtra men’s hockey team, meanwhile, lost to Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot. Maharashtra rallied from three goals down to take the match into the penalty shootout, which they lost 3-2.

Karnataka, who beat Haryana 3-1 in the other semis, will take on Uttar Pradesh in the men’s hockey final.

The softball competition at the IIT Gandhinagar is also heading for a climax with the Maharashtra men’s and Punjab women’s teams booking their place in the respective grand finals after beating Chhattisgarh in the play-off games.

Back on the Sabarmati, the experienced Rajina Kiro held her own in the women’s K1 500m sprint against Kaushal Nandini Thakur (Chhattisgarh) and Pooja (Haryana).

Ragasri Manogar Babu (Tamil Nadu) won the soft tennis women’s singles gold with an easy win over Aadhya Tiwari (Madhya Pradesh). The men’s singles crown went to Jay Meena (Madhya Pradesh).

Reigning boxing national champion Sumit Kundu, former world championship medalist Jamuna Boro and Asian champion Sanjeet, meanwhile, made the medal rounds at the Mahatma Mandir complex in Gandhinagar.

Sumit Kundu beat Haryana’s Ankit Khatana in the men’s 75kg bout while Sanjeet made quick work of Delhi’s Harsh Kaushik in the 92kg category.

Assam’s Jamuna Boro registered a dominant 5-0 victory against Sapna Sharma (Rajasthan) in the women’s 57kg class.

National Games 2022 results: Monday, October 10

The results (finals)

Canoeing and Kayaking

Men’s K4 1000m Sprint: 1. Ajatasatru Sharma, S Albert Raj, Bhumjit Singh and Gyanjit Arambam (Services) 1:34.495; 2. Vishal Dangi, Akshit Baroi, Himanshu Tandon and Rimson Mairembam (Madhya Pradesh) 1:36.422; 3. Harsh Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Kunal and Ningthoujam Nivash Singh (Telangana) 1:389.168.

Women’s C2 500m Sprint: 1. Meghna Pradeep and Akshaya Sunil (Kerala) 2:16.816; 2. Kaveri Dimar and Shivani Verma (Madhya Pradesh) 2:16.896; 2. Rashmita Sahoo and Sachima Kerketta (Odisha) 2:33.506.

Women’s K1 500m Sprint: 1. Rajina Kiro (Andaman & Nicobar) 2:08.652; 2. Kaushal Nandini Thakur (Chhattisgarh) 2:09.186; 3. Pooja (Haryana) 2:12.926.

Women’s K2 500m Sprint: 1. Fulmani Xaxa and Oinam Bindya Devi (Odisha) 2:07.443; 2. Jyoti and Pooja (Haryana) 2:09.446; 3. Rajina Kiro and Sandhya Kispota (Andaman & Nicobar) 2:10.806.

Women’s K4 500m Sprint: 1. Aleena Biju, Sreelakshmi Jayaprakash, Treesa Jacob and G Parvathi (Kerala) 1:56.259; 2. Dipali, Suahma Verma, Dimita Devi and Swati Sahu (Madhya Pradesh) 1:57.859; 3. Fulmani Xaxa, Oinam Bidya Devi, Pukharambam Roji Devi and Shruti Choughule (Odisha) 1:58.932.

Football:

Women: Manipur beat Odisha 2-0 (Half-time 2-0). Bronze medal play-off: Tamil Nadu beat Assam 5-1 (Half-time: 3-1).

Judo

Men’s Over 100kg class: Yash Ghanghas (Haryana) beat Sunil (Chandigarh). Bronze medals: Deepak Sharma (Haryana) and Dhyan Singh (Rajasthan).

Women’s 48kg class: Swaita Tokas (Delhi) beat L Sanatombi Devi (Manipur). Bronze medals: Taivitha Tariyal (Uttarakhand) and Malaprabha Jadhav (Karnataka).

Mallakhambh

Men’s All-Around (Sunday’s result): 1. Akshay Prakash Taral (Maharashtra) 26.85 points; 2. Shubhankar Vinay Khawale (Maharashtra) 26.70; 3. Chandrashekhar Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) 26.35.

Men’s Hanging: 1. Pranav Kori (Madhya Pradesh) and M Hemachandran (Tamil Nadu) 8.90 points; 3. Aditya Raje Kundariya (Uttar Pradesh) 8.75.

Men’s Pole: 1,. Shubhankar Vinay Khawle (Maharashtra) 9.20 points; 2. Deepak Waman Shinde (Maharashtra) 9.15; 3. Shauryajit Khaire (Gujarat) 9.10.

Men’s Rope: 1. Akshay Prakash Taral (Maharashtra) 8.95 points; 2. Rajveer Pawar (Madhya Pradesh) 8.90; 3. Chandrashekhar Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) 8.85.

Women’s Team: 1. Maharashtra 88.75 points; 2, Madhya Pradesh 83.10; 3. Chhattisgarh 80.10.

Women’s All-Around: 1. Rupali Sunil Gangawane (Maharashtra) 17.80 points; 2. Janhavi Suresh Jadhav (Maharashtra) 17.30; 3. Sidhi Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) 17.20.

Women’s Rope: 1. Rupali Sunil Gangawane (Maharashtra) 9.25 points; 2. Sidhi Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) 9.20; 3. Neha Sunil Kshirasagar (Maharashtra) 9.05.

Women’s Pole: 1. Sidhi Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) 9.10 points; 2. Janhavi Suresh Jadhav (Maharashtra) 9.00; 3. Rupali Sunil Gangawane (Maharashtra) 8.60.

Soft Tennis

Men’s Singles: Jay Meena (Madhya Pradesh) beat Jitender Mehlda (Delhi) 4-0, 4-2, 4-0, 1-4, 4-2. Bronze medals: Rohit Dhiman (Chandigarh) and beat Aniket Chirag Patel (Gujarat).

Women’s Singles: Ragasri Manogar Babu (Tamil Nadu) beat Aadhya Tiwari (Madhya Pradesh) 4-2, 4-2, 4-1, 4-0. Bronze medals: Nikita Bishnoi (Haryana) and Hetvee Chaudhari (Gujarat).

Wushu

Men Daoshu and Gunshu: 1. Shashi Tamang (Services); 2. Rohit Jadhav (Madhya Pradesh); 3. Balwant Singh (Rajasthan).

Women Daoshu and Gunshu: 1. Mercy Ngaimong (Arunachal Pradesh); 2. Wangkheirakpam Ningthibi Devi (Manipur); 3. Bhooraksha Dubey (Madhya Pradesh).

* Yogasana*

Men’s Rhythmic Pair: 1. Aditya Prakash Jangam and Mohammed Firoz Sheik (Karnataka) 127.48 points; 2. Manan Narendra Kasliwal and Om Prakash Varadai (Maharashtra) 125.28; 3. Harshal Vilas Chute and Vaibhav Waman Shrirame (Maharashtra) 124.10.

Women’s Rhythmic Pair: 1. Pooja Patel and Komal Makwana (Gujarat) 122.16 points; 2. Kalyani Vilas Chute and Chhakuli Bansilal Selokar (Maharashtra) 120.36; 3. H Kushi and CA Pranamya (Karnataka) 117.78.

* Other results*

Hockey

Men’s semifinals: Uttar Pradesh beat Maharashtra 3-3 (Half-time 0-2) 3-2 in penalty shoot-out; Karnataka beat Haryana 3-1 (1-1).

Softball

Men’s Final (winner moves into Grand Final): Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh 9-0; Qualifier (winner to meet Chhattisgarh for place in Grand Final): Andhra Pradesh beat Delhi 4-0.

Women’s Final (winner moves into Grand Final): Punjab beat Chhattisgarh 7-0. Qualifier (winner to meet Chhattisgarh for a place in Grand Final): Kerala beat Maharashtra 4-3.