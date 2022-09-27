National Games 2022 hockey: Walmiki brothers, Yuvraj and Devindar, reunite for Maharashtra 

The Walmiki brothers, Yuvraj and Devindar, will reunite on the hockey field once again to play for Maharashtra at the National Games 2022 hockey event in Rajkot, Gujarat from October 2.

The brothers, Yuvraj and Devindar, hail from Mumbai. They have represented the Indian hockey team and clubs together on several occasions in the past decade. The two were last seen playing together during the Senior Nehru Cup club competition in New Delhi in 2019.

“It’s an absolute honour, privilege and pride to play for Maharashtra,” said the 32-year-old Yuvraj Walmiki, who is currently part of Maharashtra’s training camp in Pune. “I won the bronze medal at the 2011 National Games when Vikram Pillay (now one of the coaches) was the captain.”

Yuvraj, who plays as a forward, gained national acclaim after scoring the winning tie-break goal against Pakistan in the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy final in China.

“The entire country remembers me for that, but the best moment of my entire career was to wear the India jersey for the first time at the 2010 South Asian Games in Dhaka,” Yuvraj, who is now a national hockey selector, pointed out.

Midfielder Devindar Walmiki, 30, was a member of the Indian team that won the 2016 Champions Trophy in London and the gold in the 2019 World Hockey Series in Bhubaneshwar. He was also part of the Indian hockey team for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Yuvraj and Devindar have previously played together for Mumbai Republicans, Central Railway, a German league side, Mumbai, the Indian national team. The brothers will now gear up for Maharashtra.

The two brothers also scored a goal each in the same match when India beat Poland 3-0 in a World Hockey League semi-final in 2015.

“We’ve been playing together for years now, he knows my game and I know his game,” Yuvraj stated.