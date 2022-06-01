National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships 2022: Shaili Singh, Priya Mohan to compete - watch live

Under-20 worlds silver medal-winning long jumper Shaili Singh and upcoming quarter-miler Priya Mohan will be the big names competing at the Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships 2022 in Nadiad, Gujarat from June 2 to June 4.

The championships will be qualifying events for the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 to be held in Cali, Columbia from August 1 to 6 later this year.

Shaili Singh, who holds a national record in the Under-18 category, hit the 6.59m-mark at the World Athletics U20 Championships last year to win the silver medal. At the Indian Grand Prix 4 last month, which was her first competition since August last year, 18-year-old Shaili Singh managed a 6.27m-long jump to finish third.

To qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships, women's long jumpers need to hit the 6.12m-mark.

Shaili Singh is also expected to represent India at the Commonwealth Games for which the entry standard by the Athletics Federation of India is set at 6.50m for the women's long jumpers.

Meanwhile, Priya Mohan, 19, has been competing frequently this season. At the Junior National Federation Cup, Priya Mohan will also compete in the 200m race apart from her pet 400m run.

Priya Mohan has finished first in five of the six 400m races she has competed in this season, including winning a gold medal in France.

In the 200m, Priya Mohan has outsprinted the likes of Dutee Chand at the Khelo India University Games in May and won three of the four 200m finals this season.

This will be the 20th edition of the Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships. Around 700 athletes will compete in the three-day event across 40 events. Haryana, with 113 athletes, will be the state with the highest representation.

Where to watch Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships 2022 live?

Live streaming of the Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event on any TV channel.

Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships schedule

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

June 2, Thursday

5000m men final - 6:00 AM IST

5000m women final - 6:30 AM IST

Pole vault men final - 8:15 AM IST

Discus throw men final - 4:05 PM IST

Shot put women final - 4:10 PM IST

1500m women final - 4:50 PM IST

1500m men final - 5:05 PM IST

June 3, Friday

10000m race walk men final - 06:30 AM IST

Pole vault women final - 07:30 AM IST

Long jump men final - 08:25 AM IST

Shot put men final - 08:25 AM IST

100m men final - 08:40 AM IST

100m women final - 08:50 AM IST

400m men final - 09:00 AM IST

400m women final - 09:15 AM IST

Discus throw women final - 10:05 AM IST

110m hurdles men final - 4:10 PM IST

100m hurdles women final - 4:25 PM IST

High jump women final - 4:45 PM IST

Long jump women final - 5:10 PM IST

Javelin throw men final - 5:15 PM IST

Men decathlon final event - 6:00 PM IST

June 4, Saturday

10000m race walk women final - 6:00 AM IST

Hammer throw women final - 07:30 AM IST

3000m men final - 07:45 AM IST

High jump men final - 08:00 AM IST

3000m women final - 08:15 AM IST

200m women final - 08:45 AM IST

Triple jump men final - 08:50 AM IST

Hammer throw men final - 10:10 AM IST

400m hurdles men final - 4:00 PM IST

Triple jump women final - 4:05 PM IST

Javelin throw women final - 4:10 PM IST

400m hurdles women final - 4:15 PM IST

200m men final - 4:30 PM IST

800m men final - 4:40 PM IST

800m women final - 4:50 PM IST

Women heptathlon final event 5:00 PM IST

3000m steeplechase men final - 5:15 PM IST

3000m steeplechase women final - 5:30 PM IST