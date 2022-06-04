National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships: Rupal Chaudhary beats Priya Mohan in 400m

Long jumper Shaili Singh won her first gold medal of the season at the Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships 2022 which concluded in Nadiad, Gujarat on Saturday. Priya Mohan, meanwhile, was upset by Rupal Chaudhary in the women’s 400m race.
Shaili Singh, an under-20 worlds silver medallist, managed a best attempt of 6.11m to claim the gold medal at the domestic meet. However, Shaili Singh’s effort was well short of the 6.59m jump she achieved at the junior world championships in August last year.
The 18-year-old Shaili Singh achieved a 6.27m-long jump to finish third at the Indian Grand Prix 4 competition last month.
At the Gujarat meet, Shaili Singh was the only women’s long jumper on the day to cross the 6m mark. Nandini Agasara (5.92m) and Susmita (5.79m) followed with silver and bronze, respectively.
Shaili Singh is also expected to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 later this year.
Ace quarter-miler Priya Mohan, meanwhile, was stunned by Rupal Chaudhary in the women’s 400m race. Rupal Chaudhary clocked 52.48s and beat Priya Mohan by a millisecond.
Rupal Chaudhary’s timing was also the new meet record at the junior event and helped her qualify for the U-20 World Championships to be held in Columbia next month.
Priya Mohan, 19, made a comeback in the women’s 200m race on Saturday and won it convincingly after clocking 23.98s. Priyanka Sikarwar (24.26s) and Jeevanji Deepthi (24.61s) followed Priya Mohan to the finish line.
Around 700 athletes competed in the three-day event across 40 events, which was also a qualifying competition for the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022*. *
As many as 17 athletes achieved the qualification standards at the event for the world U20 championships to be held in Columbia in August.
National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships: Gold medal winners
*Men *
100m: Aman Khokhar - 10.56s
200m: Vishal TK - 21.71s
400m: H. Rihan - 48.31s
800m: Pradeep Senthilkumar - 1:49.59s
5000m: Gagan Singh - 14:44.92
3000m Steeplechase: Vishal Chauhan - 9:33.24
1500m: Arjun Waskale - 3:46.31
3000m: Ritik Deol - 8:29.16
110m hurdles: M. Krishik - 14.02s
400m hurdles: Hardeep - 52.40s
10,000m race walk: Rohitkumar Yadav - 43:06.16s
Long jump: Chandrasekhar - 7.65m
Javelin throw: Vivek - 69.99m
Shot put: Sanyam - 19.42m
Decathlon: Sunil Kumar - 6788 pts
High jump: Praveen Kumar - 2.06m
Pole vault: Sakthi R - 4.60m
Triple jump: Selva Prabhu - 15.84m
Discus throw: Shubhkarman Ghotra - 53.00m
Hammer throw: Vinit - 66.87m
Women
100m: Priyanka Sikarwar - 11.88s
* 200m*: Priya Mohan - 23.98s
400m: Rupal Chaudhary - 52.48s
100m hurdles: Agasara Nandini - 13.97s
Long jump: Shaili Singh - 6.11m
High Jump: Khyati Mathur - 1.73m
Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas - 3.40m
Discus throw: Kiran - 46.66m
800m: Ashakiran Barla - 2:06.78
1500m: Akshana - 4:33.99
3000m: Drashtiben Prav Chaudhri - 9:39.88
5000m - Drashtiben Prav Chaudhri - 16:53.33
3000m steeplechase: Pallavi Jagadale - 11:25.25
400m hurdles: Simmy - 1:00.72
10000m: Mansi Negi - 49:54.88
Shot put: Jasmine Kaur - 13.90m
Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary - 57.09m
Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain - 44.42m