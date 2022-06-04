National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships: Rupal Chaudhary beats Priya Mohan in 400m

Long jumper Shaili Singh won her first gold medal of the season at the Under-20 National Federation Cup Juniors Athletics Championships 2022 which concluded in Nadiad, Gujarat on Saturday. Priya Mohan, meanwhile, was upset by Rupal Chaudhary in the women’s 400m race.

Shaili Singh, an under-20 worlds silver medallist, managed a best attempt of 6.11m to claim the gold medal at the domestic meet. However, Shaili Singh’s effort was well short of the 6.59m jump she achieved at the junior world championships in August last year.

The 18-year-old Shaili Singh achieved a 6.27m-long jump to finish third at the Indian Grand Prix 4 competition last month.

At the Gujarat meet, Shaili Singh was the only women’s long jumper on the day to cross the 6m mark. Nandini Agasara (5.92m) and Susmita (5.79m) followed with silver and bronze, respectively.

Shaili Singh is also expected to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 later this year.

Ace quarter-miler Priya Mohan, meanwhile, was stunned by Rupal Chaudhary in the women’s 400m race. Rupal Chaudhary clocked 52.48s and beat Priya Mohan by a millisecond.

Rupal Chaudhary’s timing was also the new meet record at the junior event and helped her qualify for the U-20 World Championships to be held in Columbia next month.

Priya Mohan, 19, made a comeback in the women’s 200m race on Saturday and won it convincingly after clocking 23.98s. Priyanka Sikarwar (24.26s) and Jeevanji Deepthi (24.61s) followed Priya Mohan to the finish line.

Around 700 athletes competed in the three-day event across 40 events, which was also a qualifying competition for the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022*. *

As many as 17 athletes achieved the qualification standards at the event for the world U20 championships to be held in Columbia in August.

National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships: Gold medal winners

*Men *

100m: Aman Khokhar - 10.56s

200m: Vishal TK - 21.71s

400m: H. Rihan - 48.31s

800m: Pradeep Senthilkumar - 1:49.59s

5000m: Gagan Singh - 14:44.92

3000m Steeplechase: Vishal Chauhan - 9:33.24

1500m: Arjun Waskale - 3:46.31

3000m: Ritik Deol - 8:29.16

110m hurdles: M. Krishik - 14.02s

400m hurdles: Hardeep - 52.40s

10,000m race walk: Rohitkumar Yadav - 43:06.16s

Long jump: Chandrasekhar - 7.65m

Javelin throw: Vivek - 69.99m

Shot put: Sanyam - 19.42m

Decathlon: Sunil Kumar - 6788 pts

High jump: Praveen Kumar - 2.06m

Pole vault: Sakthi R - 4.60m

Triple jump: Selva Prabhu - 15.84m

Discus throw: Shubhkarman Ghotra - 53.00m

Hammer throw: Vinit - 66.87m

Women

100m: Priyanka Sikarwar - 11.88s

* 200m*: Priya Mohan - 23.98s

400m: Rupal Chaudhary - 52.48s

100m hurdles: Agasara Nandini - 13.97s

Long jump: Shaili Singh - 6.11m

High Jump: Khyati Mathur - 1.73m

Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas - 3.40m

Discus throw: Kiran - 46.66m

800m: Ashakiran Barla - 2:06.78

1500m: Akshana - 4:33.99

3000m: Drashtiben Prav Chaudhri - 9:39.88

5000m - Drashtiben Prav Chaudhri - 16:53.33

3000m steeplechase: Pallavi Jagadale - 11:25.25

400m hurdles: Simmy - 1:00.72

10000m: Mansi Negi - 49:54.88

Shot put: Jasmine Kaur - 13.90m

Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary - 57.09m

Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain - 44.42m