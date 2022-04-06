National Federation Cup athletics: Hima Das beats Priya Mohan to 200m crown

Indian sprinter Hima Das won her first gold medal of the season in the women’s 200m race on the final day of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Competing on a gusty day at C H Muhammed Koya Stadium, Hima Das clocked 23.63s to leave Aishwarya Kaila Mishra and Priya Mohan behind. Aishwarya clocked 23.64s to bag silver while Priya Mohan earned bronze with 23.85s.

Hima Das had already met both the Asian and Commonwealth Games qualifying standards at the Indian Grand Prix 1 held earlier this year. However, she is yet to make the cut for the World Athletics Championships 2022.

The gold medal in 200m will be a confidence booster for Hima Das, who has been trying to transition to shorter sprints from her pet 400m due to injuries. Hima Das won the silver medal in the 400m race at the last edition of the Asian Games held in 2018.

Meanwhile, for Aishwarya Kaila Mishra, this was her second medal at this competition. She had won the gold in 400m on Sunday with the timing of 51.18s - a meet record.

In the men’s 200m, Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.52s to surpass the previous national record of 20.63 set by Rio Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya in 2018. This was the second gold for Amlan Borgohain this season. He topped the 200m race at Indian Grand Prix 1 in March.

In the men’s 5000m race, Olympian Avinash Sable, who already secured his berth for World Championships in 3000m steeplechase at Indian Grand Prix 2, created a meet record by clocking 13:39.43s. It was Sable’s debut race in the 5000m.

Kartik Kumar was a distant second with the timing of 13:48.59 and was followed by Abhishek Pal with 13:48.99.

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul was another athlete to set a meet record on Wednesday. The 25-year-old cleared 16.99m to win gold and break a 20-year-old meet record of 16.85m held by Renjith Maheshwari. Reigning Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh’s search for his first medal of the season continued as he finished 10th with a 14.99m jump.

Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir won the men’s 400m hurdles, timing his run at 50.35 seconds. Asian Games silver medallist and national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy, meanwhile, finished fourth with 51.68 seconds.

National Federation Cup athletics 2022 Day 5 medals list

Men

Hammer throw: 1. Deepak 60.83m; 2. Bajinder Singh 59.62m; 3. Gurdev Singh 59.39m

200m run: 1. Amlan Borgohain 20.52 seconds; 2. Akash Kumar 20.89 seconds; 3. Muhammed Ajmal 20.92 seconds

Triple jump: 1. Eldhose Paul 16.99m; 2. Praveen Chithravel 16.84m; 3. U Karthik 16.81m.

400m hurdles: 1. MP Jabir 50.35 seconds; 2. Santhosh Kumar 50.72 seconds; 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar 51.58 seconds

5000m: 1. Avinash Sable 13:39.43 seconds; 2. Kartik Kumar 13:48.59 seconds; 3. Abhishek Pal 13:48.99 seconds

Women

200m run: 1. Hima Das 23.63 seconds; 2. Aishwarya Kaila Mishra 23.64 seconds; 3. Priya Mohan 23.85 seconds

400m hurdles: 1. R Anu 58.63 seconds; 2. R Arathi 59.44 seconds; 3. Simmy 59.87 seconds

Hammer throw: 1. Sarita Singh 64.16m; 2. Manju Bala 64.01m; 3. Tanya Chaudhary 59.84m

5000m: 1. Parul Chaudhary 15:39.77 seconds; 2. Seema 15:40.60 seconds; 3. Sanjivani Babur Jadhav 15:42.80 seconds