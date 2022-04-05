National Federation Cup athletics: Tokyo Olympian Seema Punia wins discus throw gold

Former Asian Games champion and Tokyo Olympian Seema Punia won the women’s discus throw gold medal at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Seema Punia, also a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist, hit the 54.83m-mark to beat Nidhi Rani (52.18m) and Sonal Goyal (50.62m) for the top spot.

Seema Punia had already met both the Asian and CWG qualifying standards at the India Open throws meet earlier this year. However, she is yet to make the cut for the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In the men’s discus throw, Kirpal Singh Batth broke the 22-year-old meet record with a 61.83m effort, also a personal best.

Batth’s previous best throw was 59.74m in 2016. However, on Tuesday, the 29-year-old saw four of his attempts fly past the 60m mark.

In the women’s 800m, Chanda clocked the fastest timing of 2:02.11, while Lili Das bagged silver for clocking 2:03.23. Both athletes managed to breach qualifying standards set by AFI for the upcoming Asian Games.

In the women’s heptathlon, reigning Asian Games champion Swapna Barman scored 5,800 points, finishing 551 points ahead of her nearest competitor Mareena George. Sonu Kumari with 4961 points, finished third.

Manjit Singh, another Asian Games champion, however, had a disappointing outing with the fifth-placed finish in the men’s 800m run. Krishan Kumar (1:47.43) was followed by Mohammed Afsal (1;47.45) and Anu Kumar (1:47.81) on the podium.

In men’s 400m hurdles, former Asian championships medallist MP Jabir and Dharun Ayyasamy were impressive in the heats and qualified for the final on Wednesday

In the women’s 200m, Aishwarya Kaila Mishra (23.57 seconds), Priya Mohan (24.00 seconds) and Hima Das (24.062 seconds) were the top three racers to qualify for Wednesday’s final through the heats.

National Federation Cup athletics 2022 Day 4 medals list

*Men *

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar 1:47.43; 2. Mohammed Afsal 1;47.45; 3. Anu Kumar 1:47.81.

Pole Vault: 1. S Siva and Gokul Nath 4.90m; 3. A Gnana Sone 4.90m.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh Batth 61.83m; 2. Prashant Malik 54.11m; 3. Amit Kumar 52.95m.

*Women *

800m: 1. Chanda 2:02.11; 2. Lili Das 2:03.23; 3. Yamuna Ladkat 2:03.39.

Triple Jump: 1. Kartika Godandapani 13.14m; 2. Sandra Babu 12.98m; 3. S Nandhini 12.92m.

High Jump: 1. Abhinaya Shetty 1.83m; 2. Gracena Merly 1.83m; 3. Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi 1.71m.

Discus Throw: 1. Seema Punia 54.83m; 2. Nidhi Rani 52.18m; 3. Sonal Goyal 50.62m.

Heptathlon: 1. Swapna Barman 5800 points; 2. Mareena George 5249 points; 3. Sonu Kumari 4961 points.