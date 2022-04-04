National Federation Cup athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Annu Rani win gold medals

Tokyo Olympian and Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the shot put gold medal with 19.12m throw at National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode on Monday.

However, his attempt could not breach AFI’s qualifying mark for the Commonwealth Games and the qualifying standards for the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor has already beaten the Asian Games 2022 mark at the India Open throws meet earlier this year.

Karanveer Singh (19.07m) and Naresh Antil (18.00m) clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s javelin throw, Annu Rani, competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, hit the 61.15m-mark to win the gold medal and met the qualifying marks for both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Shilpa Rani was the distant second with the best throw of 55.72m followed by Sanjana Choudhary’s 54.19m effort.

Among the other athletes who beat AFI’s Asian Games qualification standards were Sarvesh Kushare, who won men’s high jump gold by hitting the 2.25m-mark and Komal Chandraka Jagdale, who clocked her personal best of 9:47.86 to win women’s 3000m steeplechase.

In the men’s high jump, Praveen Kumar, a Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, finished sixth with a jump of 2.05m.

National record holder Siddhanth Thingalaya clocked 14.082 seconds in 110m hurdles and outran Tarundeep Singh Bhatia (14.273 seconds) and M Krishik (14.60 seconds) for the top spot.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji bagged the gold medal with a timing of 13.08 seconds, which was better than Anuradha Biswal’s existing national record of 13.38 seconds set in 2002.

However, Jyoti’s run didn’t count as a national record due to tailing wind speeds exceeding the legal limit of +2.0m/s. The reading was 2.1m/s during Jyothi’s run. Jeswin Aldrin had suffered a similar fate in men’s long jump on Sunday.

In the women’s long jump, Asian championships bronze medallist Nayana James’ 6.47m effort was enough to beat youngster Ancy Sojan’s 6.33m jump to secure the top podium. Sandra Babu came in with bronze.

On Tuesday, Hima Das is expected to compete against Priya Mohan in the women’s 200m race.

National Federation Cup athletics 2022 Day 3 medals list

Men

110m hurdles: 1. Siddhanth Thingalaya 14.08s, 2. Tarundeep Bhatia 14.27s, 3. M. Krishik 14.60s.

High jump: 1. Sarvesh Kushare 2.25m, 2. R. Mannivannan 2.15m, 3. Jesse Sandesh 2.15m.

3000m steeple chase: 1. Shankar Lal Swami 8:32.01, 2. Balkishan 8:38.32, 3. Prince Raj Sharma 8:41.42.

Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor 19.12m, 2. Karanveer Singh 19.07m, 3. Naresh Antil 18.00m.

Women

100m hurdles: 1. Yarraji Jyothi 13.09s, 2. Moumita Mondal 13.78s, 3. C. Kanimozhi 13.88s.

Long jump: 1. Nayana James 6.47m, 2. Ancy Sojan 6.33m, 3. Sandra Babu 6.32m.

3000m steeple chase: 1. Komal Jagadale 9:47.86, 2. Richa Bhadauriya 10:14.53, 3. G. Maheshwari 10:47.30.

Javelin: 1. Annu Rani 61.15m, 2. Shilpa Rani 55.72m, 3. Sanjana Choudhary 54.19m.