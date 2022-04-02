National Federation Cup athletics: Sanjivani Jadhav, Kartik Kumar bag 10,000m golds on Day 1

Sanjivani Jadhav and Kartik Kumar won the women’s and men’s 10,000m gold medals at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode, Kerala on Saturday.

Sanjivani Jadhav timed her run at a breezy 33:13.07 seconds to finish before Seema and Kavita Yadav.

Kartik Kumar, meanwhile, finished his run in 29:20.21 seconds to trump Sawan Barwal and Gulveer Singh to the finish line.

In the women’s pole vault, Rosy Meena Paulraj jumped 4.00m for the gold while Baranica Elangovan cleared 3.90m to claim the silver. The bronze went to Haryana’s Pooja who managed 3.80m.

Asian Games gold medallist in relay Arokia Rajiv, who participated at the Tokyo Olympics, meanwhile, failed to make the cut for the men’s 400m semi-finals with the timing of 48.34 seconds. Another Tokyo Olympian Amoj Jacob produced the best effort in the semis with a timing of 46.59 seconds.

Amoj Jacob’s Tokyo 2020 teammates Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi also qualified for the 400m final with timings of 47.00s and 47.27s, respectively.

India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand, Archana Suseendran and MV Jilna, meanwhile, topped their respective women’s 100m heats on opening day and qualified for the finals.

Dutee Chand, who is the national record holder in the women’s 100m, clocked 11.51 seconds while MV Jilna, 11.63s, was the second-best on the day. Archana Suseendran clocked 11.83 seconds. The 100m finals will also be held on Sunday.

Hima Das didn’t compete in the 100m but is expected to be seen in action against Priya Mohan in the 200m race on Monday.

In the women’s 400m run, Rio Olympian MR Poovamma and Asian championships gold medallist in relay Jisna Mathew made it to the final. Jauna Murmu, however, failed to make the cut.

National record holder in long jump Murali Sreeshankar, meanwhile, topped the heats with a 8.09m jump.

National Federation Cup athletics 2022 Day 1 medals list

