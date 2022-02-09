With Asian Games 2022 in sight, national breaking championships to be held in April

With an eye on the Asian Games 2022, the Breakdance Federation of India is likely to hold the national breaking championships 2022 in New Delhi on April 24 and 25.

Breaking – popularly known as breakdancing – will make its bow at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this year. Breaking is also set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

The second edition of the national breaking championships will be held in three phases – digital rounds, preliminaries and the finals.

The inaugural edition of the national breaking championship was held in Mumbai in October last year. B-Boy Wildchild Eshwar Tiwari and B-Girl Bar-B Siddhi Tambe won gold in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

For the second edition, 48 breakers - 32 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls – are expected to be shortlisted from the digital rounds, where breakers submitted their videos recorded in January.

The shortlisted athletes will then head to New Delhi to compete in the national breaking championships in April.

“It (competition) was originally planned in February. We had booked the venue but the third wave of COVID disrupted our plans,” Breakdance Federation of India secretary Biswajit Mohanty told Sportstar.

Winners will get a chance to represent India at various international events including the World Breaking Championship, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

At the World Breaking Championships 2021 in December, India were to be represented by the national championships winners and runners-up B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) and B-Girl Jo (Johanna Rodrigues). But India’s participation fell through due to COVID-19.

The next World Breaking Championships is slated for May in Shijiazhuang, China while the World Games will be held in Alabama, Birmingham in the USA in July. The Asian Games 2022 is in September.