Nathan Chen praised by Vancouver 2010 gold medallist Evan Lysacek

Nathan Chen’s gold-medal performance in the men's figure skating singles at Beijing 2022 has been widely applauded in his home country.

The 22-year-old set the world record in the short program, then he delivered a whopping 218.63-point free skate to become the seventh man representing the U.S. to win an Olympic title in the sport.

The last American to claim gold in the event was Evan Lysacek at Vancouver 2010, and the retired figure skater celebrated his successor:

"Nathan's win has absolutely been the highlight for me," he told PEOPLE magazine.

"Watching him win was meaningful for me as a friend to Nathan, and also as an American. He made our country proud!"

The two have known each other for years and have maintained contact in their skating careers.

The American stars met before the Olympics when Lysacek went for recreational skating in Chen’s home rink in Irvine, California.

Lysacek on 'passing the torch' to Chen

There were a lot of cheers for Chen when he skated the program of his life to join “the most exclusive club” of U.S figure skaters dating back to Richard Button’s double victory in 1948 and 1952.

One of the loudest shoutouts came from the last American to skate to Olympic glory in men’s figure skating.

"Nathan's win has absolutely been the highlight for me. His ability to navigate the Olympic pressure and tremendous expectation placed on him made his winning performance even more impactful,” the 2010 Olympic champion said.

The two figure skaters skated together at a gala exhibition ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

Chen, aged 10, won the novice division and shared his dream of making the 2018 Olympic team.

After Lysacek became the first American to win Olympic gold in men’s singles in 22 years, the duo caught several times from 2011-2013 when Chen relocated to Southern California from Salt Lake City. They trained together on the same rink but under different coaches.

"I'm happy to be able to pass the torch to someone who I've known since he was a kid and watched grow into a gentleman and a great champion," the 2010 men's gold medallist said to PEOPLE.

Almost similar Olympic journeys

Before Beijing 2022, the two had small moments and shared their Olympic experiences.

“The conversations were pretty brief,” Chen told NBC sports before he left for the Olympics in January.

“[I've been] sharing some of the worries or things that I’ve dealt with over the past few years, the similar things that he’s dealt with. Just kind of framing perspectives around the Olympics.”

Like Chen, Lysacek’s Olympic journey also peaked in his second Games.

The 36-year-old qualified for Torino 2006 and placed 10th in the short program.

He had battled stomach flu, and just missed the podium, finishing in fourth place.

Chen finally had a disappointing short program at PyeongChang 2018, when he finished 17th. He then rallied back to win the free skate and placed fifth overall.

Lysacek paid respect to the 22-year-old.

“There are so many factors that contribute to success on the Olympic level. Skill, mental control, etc. ... but also consequential is timing," said Lysacek, who reckoned Chen was much better than him and ‘different’ as he ‘has been the best for many years'.

He continued, "A skater has to reach their peak just at the right moment for the Olympic season. That’s what Chen accomplished.