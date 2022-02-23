Nathan Chen places gold medal around mother's neck at surprise reunion

Nathan Chen placed his gold medal around his mother's neck at a surprise reunion on TV on Tuesday (22 February) after his return from Beijing 2022.

Chen won his first Olympic figure skating men's singles title in Beijing with a new Olympic record combined score after setting a short program world record.

The 22-year-old relaxed the strict diet he follows during training and feasted on fast food and ice cream.

And while appearing on NBC's TODAY show, he was brought out some pizza by his mother, Hetty Wang.

It was the first time Chen had seen his mother since his return from China, the land of her birth, and they embraced before he placed the gold medal around her neck.

He told her: "There’s no way I would be able to make to where I am now without her support.

"I started on the ice when I was three years old. At that point you're three years old, you don’t really know what you’re doing. And she gave me structure, she made it fun for me, she made it a sport that I loved."

Chen's 'long journey'

Chen first put on a pair of skates when he was three months after watching the figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics which were held in his hometown Salt Lake City.

Wang acknowledged the dedication he showed from the very beginning as well as the commitment of everyone around him.

“It’s a long journey, she said. "He worked very hard, every single day.

“Of course, the family’s support, everybody’s support. And also the people behind him, the whole team. Everybody helped him, supported him, for almost 20 years.

"Everything’s in here,” she said, pointing to the medal. “It’s teamwork.”

Wang's sacrifices

Wang and Chen, who is the youngest of five siblings, moved from Salt Lake City to Lake Arrowhead, California, when he was 11 to focus on his career.

“We didn’t always have the funds to be able to support coaching,” Chen said. “So she was basically my coach throughout that whole period of time I was growing up, and along when I decided to move to California to work with my current coach, Rafael Arutunian.

“She drove me back and forth in our trusty little Prius, so a lot of miles put together and a lot of time put together, but this is a result of her.”

In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Chen detailed some of his mother's sacrifices.

She worked multiple jobs at a time, including as a medical interpreter and at a car rental centre, to cover expenses.

“When they were sleeping in a car and came to practice,” Arutunian said, “[his] mom is giving me money in this hand, and I would take [it and put it into] this hand and give it back to him.”

Hetty Wang watches on with a mixture of nerves and confidence

At PyeongChang 2018, Chen had arrived as a gold medal contender but faltered and finished fifth.

Four years later, the 22-year-old delivered two technically brilliant performances, complete with five quadruple jumps, in the free skate to become Olympic champion.

Wang admitted she was nervous, but had faith in her son and his ability.

“I basically know what he’s going to do,” she said. “Because most of the time I watched him practice a lot, so I know what’s going to happen.”

She added in the Salt Lake Tribune: "Oh my gosh, when the medal ceremony started, I just... Oh gosh.”

“It was almost 20 years of every single day. You know, the work keeps flashing in my mind.

“Inside my heart was so happy."