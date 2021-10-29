Nathan Chen into first place at Skate Canada after bronze-medal finish last week

Nathan Chen was skating like he had something to prove.

The American, the reigning and three-time world figure skating champion, bounced back with his best at Skate Canada International on Friday (29 October) in Vancouver, Canada, a week after his three-year, 10-event win streak was snapped at Skate America.

Chen, 22, leads after the men's short program with a 106.72, 12 points north of teammate Jason Brown in second at 94.00. Canada's Keegan Messing is in third place with a 93.28.

Chen had not lost at any event since placing fifth at the Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018, but finished in third place behind Vincent Zhou and Uno Shoma in Las Vegas on Saturday, opening his Olympic season campaign with an unexpected bronze.

But he was back to his triple-digit self in the short program on Friday, giving himself a cushion headed into Saturday's free skate.

"I had pretty tough skates at Skate America," Chen said after. "I'm happy to have the opportunity to have another shot so soon after [last week] and I'm really happy with how today went."

Skate Canada is the second stop of the Grand Prix Series following Skate America last week, with the top skaters in the world looking to continue their journey towards Beijing 2022, set for February.

Earlier, in the pairs event, two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were in first place after the short program, a comfortable nine points ahead of the second-place team of Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin.

The Chinese, who were silver medallists in PyeongChang, scored a 78.94 to the Russian's 69.46.

Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert sit in third with 67.93.

The pairs and men's short programs were featured in the afternoon session, while the rhythm dance and women's short program are set for the evening. A full rundown of the action this weekend in Vancouver is here.

Chen: 'I'm thrilled to have this opportunity'

It's a rare schedule for a top-level skater to compete in both of the first two Grand Prix events in a season (skaters are assigned two events at maximum out of the six stops) and it marks the first time in Chen's career that he has competed in the opening two weeks.

"I came in on Monday... it was nice to be able to skate here and get my feet under me after [Skate America]," Chen told reporters. "Any time that I don't when I don't do well, I want to immediately get another opportunity to try. I'm really thrilled to have this opportunity right off the bat rather than wait three to four weeks."

Chen was fluid in his opening quadruple Lutz (a jump he fell on last week), then hit his triple Axel and quad toe-triple toe combination as his music from "Eternity" to "Nemesis", the latter being a nod to his 2017-18 Olympic season short.

While Chen was soaring, so were Brown and Messing, both of whom had strong skates to kick off their Grand Prix seasons. Brown, a 2014 Olympian who missed the U.S. team in 2018, is using his popular "Sinnerman" short from a season ago once again - and earned a 46.61 in program components, the highest among the men.

"This is my third Olympic season, and what I've learned from the last two is how important it is to stay super present in each moment" said Brown, 26. "It can spiral out of control... it's important to stay focussed. I did that today and I'm excited to start the Grand Prix season on a good note."

Makar Ignatov is in fourth, the top of three Russian men at the event, scoring a 89.79. His teammate Evgeni Semenenko is fifth with a 87.71, nearly 10 points ahead of sixth-place Tanaka Keiji of Japan, at 78.83.

Pairs: Sui/Han welcome Olympic pressure

The pairs short program was the first to take the ice at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, with Sui/Han saving the best for last as the 2017 and 2019 world champions skated to Mission Impossible 2, choreographed by Lori Nichol.

The duo - which will be factored into the podium conversation come the Winter Games - received positive GOEs for all of their technical elements, as well as 9s splashed across the board for their program components.

"For today, we feel very well in the short program," Han, 29, said in English. The team opened with side-by-side triple toe loops, followed by a throw triple file and a Level 4 triple twist.

Han added: "We are feeling so excited that we can compete here in Canada. We love to see the audience and feel their support. For the short, we know we have the level problem from the last competition [Asian Trophy]... but during this time we had a little time to practice and relax and come here."

Sui/Han won at the ISU Challenger Asian Trophy earlier this month, which was held inside the Olympic arena, the Capital Indoor Stadium. The team says they welcome the pressure that will be set on their shoulders in Beijing, as pairs is the Olympic host country's strongest skating discipline.

"As home skaters, of course we feel the home pressure, but we want to be the best with ourselves and achieve the goals we have for ourselves," said Sui, 26, via an interpreter. "I think the pressure actually pushes ourselves to skate our best... We hope by the time we get to the Olympics we will be able to show the best of ourselves."

Moore-Towers/ Marinaro lead James/ Radford

There are plenty of intriguing storylines at Skate Canada in the pairs event, including the season-long Canadian showdown between reigning national champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro and the newly-formed team of two veterans, Vanessa James and Eric Radford.

Neither team skated its outright best in the short, but Moore-Towers/Marinaro lead with a 66.34 to James/Radford's 65.02. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc are sixth with a 61.68.

"We're learning that we still need mileage, we still need time in competition," James told reporters after the team received negative GOEs on three of seven technical elements. "Practices are going well, but it's... another thing when you have the pressure on in competition. Hopefully with some more time we'll get some more things perfected when it really counts."

Moore-Towers/Marinaro are the two- time and reigning Canadian champions, though Canada did not have a nationals last season due to the pandemic. Canada has two pairs spots for the Olympics, and Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud are factored into that race.

"I would love to say that we don't think about them... but of course we do," said Moore-Towers of the new James/Radford partnership. "We are defending national champions and we want to go into the Games as national champions. ... We can't focus too much on exterior factors. We believe that we can be better."

James formerly skated for France with Morgan Cipres, while Radford won two world championships and an individual Olympic bronze with Meagan Duhamel in 2018.