Nathan Chen Beijing 2022 schedule: 8 February, men's single skating - short program

On 8 February, USA figure skating star Nathan Chen will compete in the men’s single skating short program of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Chen is a three-time World Cup champion and will be looking to improve on his fifth-place individual finish and team bronze medal he won at PyeongChang 2018, his first senior Olympic Games. The Salt Lake City native recently won his sixth consecutive national men’s title at the US Figure Skating Championships, becoming the first American man to do so since Dick Button (1946-1952).

Chen already has one medal at Beijing 2022, having won silver in the team event on 7 February. Can he add singles gold to his burgeoning medal collection?

Nathan Chen schedule, 8 February

Men’s Single Skating - Short Program

9:15 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Nathan Chen compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.