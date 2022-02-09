Nathan Chen Beijing 2022 schedule: 10 February, men's single skating - free skating

On 10 February, USA figure skating star Nathan Chen will compete in the men’s single skating free skating of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Chen is a three-time World Cup champion and has already won an Olympic silver medal at Beijing 2022 in the figure skating team event. He also set a world record in the short program with his score of 113.97 putting him on top of the standings before the free skating begins on 10 February.

Nathan Chen schedule, 10 February

Men’s Single Skating - Free Skating - medal event

9:30 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Nathan Chen compete

