Mori Ai completes home double in season finale in Morioka

Mori got the better of USA's Natalia Grossman in the women's boulder & lead combined event after Narasaki Tomoa led a Japanese podium sweep in the men's.

By Olympics.com | Created 22 October 2022
Sport Climbing
Natalia GROSSMAN
Picture by 2019 Getty Images

There was more home joy in the final round of the IFSC World Cup sport climbing season in Morioka, Japan on Saturday (22 October).

Mori Ai overhauled Natalia Grossman to take victory in the women's combined boulder & lead competition - the format which will be used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - 24 hours after Narasaki Tomoa headed a Japanese podium sweep in the men's competition.

Following Lead World Cup triumphs in Koper - defeating home favourite Janja Garnbret - and Edinburgh last month, Mori returned to winning ways thanks to a superb lead climb.

The Japanese trailed Bouldering World Cup winner Grossman by just 0.3 at midway, and almost made the top of the lead course to take victory.

Korea's reigning lead world champion Seo Chaehyun rounded out the podium in third.

Results from IFSC World Cup women's boulder & lead, Morioka

1. Mori AI (JPN) 190.9 (98.8 boulder + 92.1 lead)
2. Natalia Grossman (USA) 171.2 (99.1 + 72.1)
3. Seo Chaehyun (KOR) 131.8 (59.8 + 72)
4. Brooke Raboutou (USA) 126.0 (54 + 72)
5. Nonaka Miho (JPN) 104.0 (64.9 + 39.1)
6. Tanii Natsuki (JPN) 97.3 (29.2 + 68.1)
7. Ito Futaba (JPN) 74.9 (44.8 + 30.1)
8. Mia Krampl (SLO) 63.8 (33.8 + 30)

